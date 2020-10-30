TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny;75;46;SW;12;45%;3%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;75;45;WSW;10;40%;3%;4
Alice;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;SE;4;54%;4%;5
Alpine;Warmer with sunshine;81;45;NNE;7;29%;0%;5
Amarillo;Sunny;68;32;NE;11;51%;2%;4
Angleton;Partly sunny;75;52;SE;4;62%;6%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny;69;47;SSE;7;58%;4%;4
Austin;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;SSW;2;46%;2%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;SSW;4;53%;1%;4
Bay;Partly sunny;75;51;N;3;66%;6%;4
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;72;48;SE;4;64%;7%;4
Beeville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;SE;5;68%;4%;5
Borger;Sunshine;69;36;NNE;8;55%;2%;4
Bowie;Partly sunny;69;42;N;8;60%;4%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;76;46;SSE;8;51%;3%;4
Brenham;Nice with sunshine;74;52;SSE;4;64%;8%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;70;42;SE;7;56%;3%;4
Brownsville;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;E;7;61%;7%;5
Brownwood;Sunshine;75;44;S;8;59%;3%;4
Burnet;Sunshine;73;47;S;5;58%;4%;4
Canadian;Abundant sunshine;65;33;NNE;7;65%;3%;4
Castroville;Sunshine and nice;77;47;E;5;53%;0%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny;76;40;NNE;9;46%;3%;4
Cleburne;Abundant sunshine;70;47;SSE;8;64%;3%;4
College Station;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;SSE;5;58%;8%;4
Comanche;Abundant sunshine;74;47;SSW;8;55%;4%;4
Conroe;Sunny;73;48;E;4;58%;8%;4
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;78;55;SE;7;60%;4%;5
Corsicana;Abundant sunshine;70;48;SE;6;61%;3%;4
Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;SE;4;43%;0%;5
Dalhart;Sunny;69;29;NE;12;51%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSE;7;54%;4%;4
Dallas Redbird;Sunshine;70;48;S;8;59%;4%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;68;47;SSE;10;59%;4%;4
Decatur;Partly sunny;69;46;SE;8;55%;4%;4
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;77;52;SE;8;45%;0%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;ESE;9;43%;0%;5
Denton;Mostly sunny;69;45;SE;9;58%;4%;4
Dryden;Nice with sunshine;77;51;ENE;6;52%;0%;5
Dumas;Abundant sunshine;69;30;NNE;10;58%;2%;4
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;E;5;61%;3%;5
El Paso;Mostly sunny;77;48;NE;4;31%;0%;4
Ellington;Mostly sunny;73;54;SSE;4;61%;7%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;55;ESE;5;59%;4%;5
Fort Hood;Sunny;72;47;S;6;53%;3%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;70;47;SSE;7;52%;4%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSE;10;59%;4%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;72;48;SSE;9;52%;4%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;71;44;S;7;61%;4%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;SSW;6;53%;3%;4
Gainesville;Partly sunny;67;45;SE;8;65%;3%;4
Galveston;Mostly sunny;72;63;SE;7;62%;6%;4
Gatesville;Sunny;72;45;S;6;61%;3%;4
Georgetown;Sunshine;73;47;S;5;55%;3%;4
Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SSE;4;54%;8%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;66;45;S;4;68%;6%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny;72;45;E;7;60%;3%;4
Granbury;Brilliant sunshine;72;46;SSE;7;59%;3%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;70;49;SSE;7;63%;4%;4
Greenville;Mostly sunny;69;46;SSE;6;58%;4%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;72;42;NE;17;32%;0%;5
Hamilton;Sunshine;73;46;S;7;57%;4%;4
Harlingen;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;E;7;67%;6%;4
Hearne;Brilliant sunshine;72;47;SE;4;58%;8%;4
Hebbronville;Sunlit and pleasant;76;54;SE;5;59%;1%;5
Henderson;Mostly sunny;67;44;SSW;4;63%;4%;4
Hereford;Brilliant sunshine;72;32;NE;10;46%;2%;4
Hillsboro;Sunshine;70;49;SE;8;58%;4%;4
Hondo;Sunshine and nice;77;48;E;6;43%;0%;5
Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;SSE;4;59%;7%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;74;56;SSE;5;55%;7%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;55;SSE;5;57%;7%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;E;1;68%;6%;4
Houston Clover;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;SSE;3;59%;6%;4
Houston Hooks;Nice with sunshine;73;51;SSE;2;56%;7%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;4;57%;6%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;SSE;4;58%;7%;4
Huntsville;Sunshine;73;52;SE;3;59%;8%;4
Ingleside;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;ESE;6;63%;4%;5
Jacksonville;Brilliant sunshine;67;50;SSW;4;61%;2%;4
Jasper;Mostly sunny;70;48;ESE;3;63%;2%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny, nice;78;42;SSW;6;44%;3%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;SSE;4;46%;0%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;42;SSW;6;58%;3%;4
Killeen;Sunny;72;47;S;6;53%;3%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;73;46;SSW;6;55%;3%;4
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;79;59;ESE;5;60%;3%;5
La Grange;Sunny and delightful;76;51;SE;4;64%;7%;4
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;73;52;SSW;3;52%;3%;4
Lancaster;Sunshine;68;47;SSE;7;61%;3%;4
Laredo;Sunny and nice;79;55;SE;5;53%;0%;5
Llano;Sunny and nice;77;44;SSW;5;59%;4%;4
Longview;Mostly sunny;67;45;SE;5;64%;5%;4
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;39;NE;9;44%;2%;4
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;71;46;SE;3;57%;1%;4
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;63;ESE;4;54%;2%;5
Mcgregor;Brilliant sunshine;72;46;S;7;54%;4%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;66;45;SSE;8;62%;4%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;68;47;SSE;7;60%;4%;4
Midland;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;N;9;38%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;N;9;38%;0%;4
Midlothian;Sunny;68;45;N;5;67%;3%;4
Mineola;Sunny and cool;67;45;SE;4;67%;6%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;71;44;SE;9;56%;4%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;67;46;SSW;5;62%;7%;4
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;68;43;ENE;4;61%;1%;4
New Braunfels;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;SE;5;59%;0%;4
Odessa;Sunshine and nice;77;45;SSW;8;45%;0%;4
Orange;Mostly sunny;71;48;ENE;3;68%;7%;4
Palacios;Mostly sunny;75;58;SE;6;65%;6%;5
Palestine;Sunny;68;47;ESE;4;62%;2%;4
Pampa;Sunshine;66;33;NNE;9;59%;2%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;69;32;NNE;9;56%;2%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny;66;45;SSW;7;62%;9%;4
Pecos;Sunny and beautiful;81;44;N;4;44%;0%;4
Perryton;Sunny;66;32;NNE;11;65%;2%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny;70;36;NE;10;51%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;E;4;63%;0%;5
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;75;66;ESE;6;65%;4%;5
Port Isabel;Sun and clouds;77;67;E;8;60%;26%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;76;60;SE;5;66%;5%;5
Randolph AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;WNW;5;46%;0%;4
Robstown;Partly sunny;78;54;SE;5;55%;4%;5
Rockport;Partly sunny;76;62;ESE;7;58%;3%;5
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;72;46;S;9;56%;0%;5
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;78;45;SW;9;44%;0%;4
San Antonio;Sunny and delightful;75;50;E;5;62%;0%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;SE;4;47%;0%;4
San Marcos;Sunshine and nice;76;48;S;5;60%;0%;4
Seminole;Partly sunny, nice;78;41;NNE;7;46%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;68;47;SSW;9;59%;4%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;74;43;N;9;55%;2%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny;74;45;S;10;54%;0%;4
Stephenville;Sunshine;72;45;S;6;51%;3%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;68;47;S;5;61%;8%;4
Sweetwater;Sunny and nice;76;45;SW;12;50%;2%;4
Temple;Sunshine;72;46;S;7;57%;3%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;68;46;SSE;7;65%;3%;4
Tyler;Sunny;68;48;SSW;6;60%;6%;4
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;E;5;58%;0%;5
Vernon;Mostly sunny;73;43;NE;10;55%;4%;4
Victoria;Sunshine, pleasant;78;50;SE;5;63%;5%;5
Waco;Sunny;72;45;S;7;60%;3%;4
Weslaco;Sunshine and nice;80;61;E;5;57%;3%;5
Wharton;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;SE;3;66%;6%;4
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;71;43;NE;11;56%;3%;4
Wink;Sunny and pleasant;80;43;N;4;41%;0%;4
Zapata;Sunny and nice;80;57;ESE;4;58%;1%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather