TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A stray thunderstorm;84;62;NNE;10;64%;43%;6
Abilene Dyess;A stray thunderstorm;83;61;N;9;61%;43%;6
Alice;A thunderstorm;91;73;N;10;72%;77%;4
Alpine;A thunderstorm;77;54;ENE;8;59%;56%;7
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;82;55;SE;8;48%;2%;7
Angleton;A thunderstorm;88;73;N;7;72%;76%;5
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;86;69;NE;7;69%;45%;5
Austin;A t-storm in spots;88;71;N;5;67%;55%;5
Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;89;71;N;10;71%;55%;5
Bay;A couple of t-storms;87;73;N;6;78%;71%;3
Beaumont;A t-storm around;91;74;NNE;7;67%;54%;4
Beeville;A couple of t-storms;91;73;NNE;7;72%;81%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny;85;58;SE;6;45%;2%;7
Bowie;Sunny intervals;84;61;NNE;7;65%;26%;6
Breckenridge;A stray thunderstorm;86;64;NE;6;61%;43%;7
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;87;71;NNE;7;76%;53%;5
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;85;62;N;7;65%;41%;6
Brownsville;A t-storm or two;89;74;NNE;8;82%;85%;3
Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;84;65;NNE;8;68%;46%;6
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;86;68;NNE;7;68%;56%;4
Canadian;Partly sunny;83;56;SE;7;54%;2%;7
Castroville;A stray thunderstorm;90;70;N;7;65%;65%;5
Childress;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;ENE;8;59%;26%;7
Cleburne;A stray thunderstorm;87;68;NNE;8;68%;47%;5
College Station;A stray thunderstorm;87;70;N;9;76%;53%;5
Comanche;A stray thunderstorm;84;64;NNE;7;70%;47%;5
Conroe;A stray thunderstorm;90;70;NNE;6;70%;50%;4
Corpus Christi;A couple of t-storms;89;75;N;10;75%;81%;4
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;88;69;NNE;6;75%;48%;3
Cotulla;A stray thunderstorm;92;72;NNE;8;60%;71%;5
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;81;52;ESE;8;48%;2%;7
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;86;70;NNE;8;73%;45%;4
Dallas Redbird;A stray thunderstorm;86;68;NNE;9;66%;45%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;86;68;NNE;10;70%;44%;4
Decatur;A t-storm around;85;64;NNE;6;62%;41%;6
Del Rio;Partly sunny;90;71;NE;7;57%;43%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;68;NE;8;61%;57%;5
Denton;A t-storm in spots;86;66;NNE;8;70%;43%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny;88;65;NE;8;51%;17%;8
Dumas;Mostly sunny;81;53;SE;9;49%;2%;7
Edinburg;A thunderstorm;91;72;N;7;73%;73%;4
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;SE;6;31%;0%;8
Ellington;A t-storm around;89;75;N;7;70%;55%;4
Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;86;70;N;6;77%;78%;4
Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;85;68;N;9;66%;52%;5
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;87;68;NNE;7;59%;44%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;A stray thunderstorm;85;65;NNE;10;67%;44%;5
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;87;68;NNE;9;63%;44%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;85;65;NNE;7;70%;46%;5
Fredericksburg;A stray thunderstorm;82;65;N;6;73%;56%;4
Gainesville;A strong t-storm;83;62;NNE;6;76%;41%;4
Galveston;A t-storm around;90;79;N;10;69%;55%;4
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;86;68;NNE;7;72%;53%;4
Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;87;69;NNE;7;70%;54%;5
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;87;71;NNE;6;68%;54%;4
Gilmer;A stray thunderstorm;85;65;NNE;5;78%;47%;2
Graham;A t-storm in spots;85;60;NE;6;67%;43%;6
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NNE;7;63%;45%;5
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;86;70;NE;7;63%;45%;5
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;87;67;NNE;6;71%;46%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;74;56;ENE;18;52%;25%;8
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;85;66;NNE;8;68%;49%;4
Harlingen;A thunderstorm;88;72;NW;9;81%;84%;3
Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;85;70;NNE;7;73%;54%;4
Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;85;70;N;8;78%;82%;5
Henderson;A stray thunderstorm;87;66;NE;6;72%;45%;4
Hereford;Mostly sunny;83;52;SE;8;47%;2%;7
Hillsboro;A stray thunderstorm;87;69;NNE;8;64%;49%;5
Hondo;A stray thunderstorm;91;69;NNE;10;58%;65%;5
Houston;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NE;7;66%;55%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;89;75;N;8;65%;64%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;87;74;N;8;67%;64%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;73;N;4;74%;64%;5
Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;76;N;6;60%;71%;4
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;87;72;N;7;70%;52%;5
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;8;73%;64%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;90;73;N;8;70%;52%;5
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;88;70;NNE;5;72%;50%;4
Ingleside;A t-storm or two;90;75;NNW;10;76%;81%;4
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;85;69;NNE;6;76%;46%;4
Jasper;Humid with some sun;89;70;NNE;5;66%;33%;4
Junction;A t-storm in spots;86;64;NNE;7;64%;52%;6
Kellyusa Airport;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;NNE;10;63%;65%;5
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;87;66;N;6;73%;56%;4
Killeen;A t-storm in spots;85;68;N;9;66%;52%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;85;68;N;9;73%;54%;5
Kingsville Nas;A thunderstorm;90;73;N;9;71%;82%;4
La Grange;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;NNE;6;77%;54%;4
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;84;66;N;7;76%;57%;5
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;86;67;NE;7;69%;44%;3
Laredo;A thunderstorm;89;72;NE;8;70%;64%;5
Llano;A stray thunderstorm;88;68;NNE;6;70%;56%;4
Longview;A stray thunderstorm;88;67;NE;6;69%;42%;2
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;81;57;E;8;55%;5%;7
Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;88;70;N;7;67%;47%;4
Mcallen;A thunderstorm;91;73;NNW;8;70%;77%;4
Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;86;68;N;10;75%;55%;5
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;85;65;NNE;8;72%;42%;2
Mesquite;A stray thunderstorm;86;68;NNE;7;67%;42%;3
Midland;Mostly sunny;83;61;ENE;9;56%;26%;8
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;83;61;ENE;9;56%;26%;8
Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;84;65;N;6;75%;46%;5
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;85;66;NNE;5;80%;48%;2
Mineral Wells;A stray thunderstorm;85;65;NNE;9;70%;44%;4
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;86;67;NNE;5;71%;42%;2
Nacogdoches;A stray thunderstorm;87;68;NNE;6;69%;43%;4
New Braunfels;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;NNE;9;69%;56%;4
Odessa;A t-storm around;82;60;ENE;9;56%;41%;8
Orange;Partly sunny;92;74;NNE;6;63%;42%;4
Palacios;A thunderstorm;88;73;N;10;80%;77%;4
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;85;69;NNE;6;74%;49%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny;83;55;SE;8;49%;2%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;83;54;ESE;6;50%;2%;7
Paris;Overcast, a t-storm;83;66;NNE;6;69%;55%;3
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;E;7;52%;27%;8
Perryton;Mostly sunny;83;56;SE;8;50%;2%;7
Plainview;Partly sunny;80;53;ESE;8;55%;5%;7
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;91;72;N;7;67%;66%;5
Port Aransas;A thunderstorm;89;79;NNE;9;74%;76%;4
Port Isabel;A couple of t-storms;88;77;NNE;10;76%;85%;4
Port Lavaca;A couple of t-storms;90;75;NNE;8;75%;80%;4
Randolph AFB;A stray thunderstorm;87;71;NNE;10;67%;65%;5
Robstown;A t-storm or two;88;73;N;9;77%;81%;4
Rockport;A t-storm or two;90;78;NNE;8;72%;81%;4
Rocksprings;A t-storm around;83;64;NE;8;64%;51%;6
San Angelo;A strong t-storm;85;62;N;10;60%;42%;5
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;90;72;N;8;68%;65%;5
San Antonio Stinson;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;NNE;9;67%;65%;5
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;89;72;NNE;9;68%;54%;5
Seminole;Mostly sunny;81;56;E;7;56%;27%;8
Sherman-Denison;A stray thunderstorm;83;64;NNE;7;70%;41%;3
Snyder;A passing shower;81;60;ENE;8;59%;55%;7
Sonora;A t-storm around;85;63;NNE;9;61%;45%;8
Stephenville;A stray thunderstorm;82;65;NNE;8;70%;47%;5
Sulphur Springs;A stray thunderstorm;86;65;NNE;6;67%;43%;2
Sweetwater;A stray thunderstorm;83;61;NE;8;60%;41%;5
Temple;A t-storm in spots;86;67;N;9;75%;55%;4
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;86;67;NNE;7;77%;45%;2
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;86;67;NNE;7;74%;46%;2
Uvalde;A stray thunderstorm;88;68;NNE;6;69%;65%;5
Vernon;Partly sunny;86;62;ENE;8;52%;26%;7
Victoria;A couple of t-storms;90;72;NNE;8;76%;80%;5
Waco;A t-storm in spots;88;69;N;9;70%;52%;5
Weslaco;A thunderstorm;90;73;NNE;7;73%;74%;3
Wharton;A couple of t-storms;87;71;NNW;7;78%;75%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;84;61;NNE;10;63%;7%;6
Wink;Mostly sunny;84;60;E;8;53%;27%;8
Zapata;A thunderstorm;88;73;N;6;79%;77%;4
_____
