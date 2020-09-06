TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;S;14;47%;8%;8
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;70;S;14;40%;7%;8
Alice;Partly sunny, warm;92;74;SSE;5;65%;22%;6
Alpine;Sunny and warm;91;67;S;6;44%;0%;9
Amarillo;Sunshine;98;61;S;14;35%;14%;8
Angleton;Clouds and sun;92;75;SSE;5;69%;44%;6
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;SSE;9;56%;14%;8
Austin;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;4;59%;33%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;7;64%;33%;9
Bay;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;75;SSE;4;72%;55%;4
Beaumont;Clouds and sunshine;95;76;SSE;5;59%;30%;9
Beeville;Clouds and sun;92;76;SE;5;58%;24%;6
Borger;Sunshine and hot;101;62;S;12;32%;16%;8
Bowie;Sunny;93;71;SSE;9;58%;11%;8
Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;97;73;S;10;45%;9%;8
Brenham;Humid with some sun;93;75;SSE;5;66%;41%;9
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;9;54%;11%;8
Brownsville;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;6;69%;48%;5
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;94;70;S;9;52%;30%;9
Burnet;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;56%;33%;9
Canadian;Sunshine and hot;99;68;S;13;38%;13%;8
Castroville;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;6;58%;32%;9
Childress;Sunny, breezy, hot;96;69;S;14;41%;10%;8
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;9;62%;14%;8
College Station;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;67%;36%;9
Comanche;Mostly sunny;94;71;S;9;53%;12%;9
Conroe;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;5;59%;42%;9
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;78;SSE;6;69%;38%;6
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;8;63%;30%;8
Cotulla;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;6;65%;18%;8
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;99;50;S;14;29%;18%;8
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;9;59%;14%;8
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sun;93;74;S;9;62%;16%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and humid;93;75;S;11;64%;13%;8
Decatur;Sunshine;93;73;S;9;53%;11%;8
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;12;61%;31%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;90;72;SSE;12;63%;31%;9
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;S;10;59%;10%;8
Dryden;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;7;52%;11%;9
Dumas;Sunny and very warm;98;54;S;13;33%;17%;8
Edinburg;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;5;59%;47%;7
El Paso;Sunshine;100;74;SW;6;25%;0%;9
Ellington;Clouds and sun;92;77;S;5;65%;32%;7
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;5;60%;21%;6
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;59%;33%;9
Fort Worth;Plenty of sun;95;75;S;9;52%;11%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sun;94;75;S;11;58%;10%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;11;54%;11%;8
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;93;73;S;9;61%;13%;8
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;89;70;S;7;57%;14%;9
Gainesville;Abundant sunshine;92;73;S;9;64%;9%;8
Galveston;Partly sunny;92;82;SSE;8;67%;47%;9
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;7;58%;33%;9
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;7;58%;33%;9
Giddings;Mostly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;5;58%;44%;9
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, humid;91;71;SSE;5;65%;36%;8
Graham;Abundant sunshine;96;72;SSE;7;49%;10%;8
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;S;8;51%;14%;8
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sun;94;75;SSE;9;58%;14%;8
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;SSE;8;54%;21%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and warm;91;70;SE;14;33%;1%;9
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;8;56%;14%;9
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;90;74;SE;7;76%;36%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;6;65%;36%;9
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;5;61%;32%;6
Henderson;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;70;SSE;5;63%;49%;8
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;S;11;36%;12%;8
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;9;57%;19%;8
Hondo;Mostly sunny;90;71;S;7;60%;32%;9
Houston;Humid with some sun;94;78;SSE;5;60%;63%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;94;78;S;6;61%;32%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny intervals;92;78;S;6;62%;44%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;92;74;S;2;71%;39%;7
Houston Clover;Sun and clouds;93;79;S;4;61%;44%;7
Houston Hooks;Episodes of sunshine;93;74;SSE;4;62%;41%;8
Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;93;76;SSE;5;67%;29%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;5;62%;33%;8
Huntsville;Sunshine and humid;95;75;SSE;5;58%;35%;9
Ingleside;Partly sunny;91;80;SSE;6;72%;31%;7
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;5;59%;34%;8
Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;SSE;4;57%;30%;9
Junction;Partly sunny;92;71;S;9;59%;30%;9
Kellyusa Airport;Some sunshine;90;73;S;6;64%;14%;9
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;66%;44%;9
Killeen;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;59%;33%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;61%;33%;9
Kingsville Nas;A morning shower;92;75;SSE;5;66%;50%;7
La Grange;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;5;60%;35%;9
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;6;63%;33%;9
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;93;73;SSE;8;60%;17%;8
Laredo;Some sun;91;76;SE;7;52%;23%;8
Llano;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;6;57%;12%;9
Longview;Humid with sunshine;93;71;SSE;6;62%;34%;8
Lubbock;Sunny and very warm;95;66;S;11;42%;10%;8
Lufkin;A t-storm around;95;72;S;4;60%;48%;9
Mcallen;A t-storm around;91;76;SE;5;68%;47%;7
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;8;64%;16%;9
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;S;10;63%;14%;8
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;8;59%;17%;8
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;S;11;43%;5%;9
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;S;11;43%;5%;9
Midlothian;Sunny and humid;92;72;S;7;69%;18%;8
Mineola;Sunny and humid;90;71;SSE;5;67%;33%;8
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;11;54%;14%;8
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;6;61%;38%;8
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;5;58%;34%;8
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;7;54%;14%;9
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;SSE;10;44%;5%;9
Orange;Clouds and sun, warm;94;76;SSE;5;58%;30%;9
Palacios;An afternoon shower;91;79;SSE;7;72%;65%;6
Palestine;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;5;65%;33%;8
Pampa;Hot with sunshine;98;64;S;14;33%;15%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Hot with sunshine;99;61;S;14;31%;15%;8
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;SSE;8;59%;29%;8
Pecos;Sunny and hot;99;68;SE;6;41%;3%;9
Perryton;Sunny and hot;98;56;S;14;38%;19%;8
Plainview;Sunny and very warm;94;63;S;11;44%;12%;8
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;5;57%;30%;8
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;83;SE;6;66%;31%;7
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;89;79;SE;7;68%;37%;7
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;80;SE;6;65%;36%;6
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;6;63%;31%;9
Robstown;A shower in places;92;77;SE;5;65%;53%;4
Rockport;Partly sunny;91;82;SE;6;64%;45%;6
Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;SSE;10;63%;63%;9
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;S;14;44%;7%;9
San Antonio;Partial sunshine;92;73;SSE;6;59%;14%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;91;72;S;5;65%;14%;8
San Marcos;Sunshine and humid;93;74;SSE;7;56%;33%;9
Seminole;Sunny and very warm;96;65;S;7;41%;7%;9
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and humid;92;73;S;10;62%;13%;8
Snyder;Sunny and very warm;95;68;S;11;47%;7%;8
Sonora;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;12;56%;28%;9
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;92;70;S;8;55%;13%;8
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;SSE;7;59%;29%;8
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;S;13;43%;7%;9
Temple;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;9;66%;30%;9
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;SSE;8;66%;23%;8
Tyler;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;7;62%;33%;8
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;6;66%;66%;9
Vernon;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;12;41%;10%;8
Victoria;Clouds and sun;93;77;SSE;6;68%;35%;6
Waco;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;9;62%;19%;8
Weslaco;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;5;62%;47%;7
Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;5;67%;35%;6
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;95;72;SSE;13;49%;9%;8
Wink;Sunny and hot;98;68;SE;10;42%;3%;9
Zapata;Partly sunny;92;77;SE;5;59%;23%;6
