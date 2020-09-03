TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A stray thunderstorm;90;68;SE;8;66%;42%;5
Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;90;67;SE;7;57%;42%;6
Alice;A morning t-storm;96;76;E;8;65%;82%;10
Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;87;62;SE;8;42%;58%;10
Amarillo;Clouds and sun;90;64;SSE;7;46%;4%;8
Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;E;7;74%;58%;8
Arlington;A t-storm around;90;72;SE;6;64%;49%;5
Austin;A morning t-storm;89;73;NE;3;70%;81%;4
Austin Bergstrom;A morning t-storm;89;72;NE;6;75%;73%;4
Bay;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;5;81%;58%;8
Beaumont;Humid with some sun;94;75;WSW;6;71%;44%;9
Beeville;A thunderstorm;95;75;ESE;6;63%;79%;10
Borger;Clouds and sun;94;69;SSE;7;45%;3%;8
Bowie;A t-storm around;88;67;N;4;74%;43%;6
Breckenridge;A stray thunderstorm;91;69;SE;7;61%;42%;5
Brenham;A thunderstorm;92;74;ESE;5;69%;64%;3
Bridgeport;A t-storm around;90;66;N;4;69%;43%;5
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;95;78;E;9;67%;99%;9
Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;87;67;ESE;7;62%;51%;3
Burnet;A thunderstorm;87;71;E;5;65%;67%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny;92;67;SSE;7;57%;3%;8
Castroville;A thunderstorm;90;73;E;6;70%;77%;3
Childress;A strong t-storm;90;69;SE;6;65%;40%;4
Cleburne;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;ESE;7;71%;50%;7
College Station;A thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;5;71%;66%;4
Comanche;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SE;6;71%;51%;5
Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;E;5;70%;58%;6
Corpus Christi;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;E;10;69%;86%;9
Corsicana;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;ESE;5;70%;58%;3
Cotulla;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;E;8;69%;81%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny;93;63;SSE;10;43%;4%;8
Dallas Love;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ESE;5;70%;52%;4
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ESE;5;73%;56%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray thunderstorm;90;72;SE;7;76%;47%;4
Decatur;A t-storm around;88;70;SSE;6;63%;43%;6
Del Rio;A t-storm around;93;75;ESE;8;66%;73%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;91;74;ESE;8;68%;76%;4
Denton;A t-storm around;89;71;SE;6;67%;44%;5
Dryden;A couple of t-storms;91;72;ESE;8;57%;84%;9
Dumas;Partly sunny, nice;90;63;SSE;8;50%;3%;8
Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;E;8;60%;88%;10
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;ESE;8;23%;0%;9
Ellington;A t-storm around;90;78;SE;7;73%;55%;7
Falfurrias;A t-storm around;95;75;E;7;56%;86%;10
Fort Hood;A thunderstorm;88;72;E;5;71%;66%;3
Fort Worth;A t-storm around;90;72;SE;7;62%;73%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;90;71;SE;7;69%;71%;5
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;7;68%;73%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;90;69;SE;4;72%;49%;5
Fredericksburg;A couple of t-storms;84;69;E;5;76%;86%;3
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;88;69;SE;5;73%;42%;6
Galveston;A t-storm around;91;82;ESE;9;69%;55%;9
Gatesville;A thunderstorm;87;71;E;5;67%;66%;3
Georgetown;A thunderstorm;87;72;E;5;71%;79%;4
Giddings;A thunderstorm;92;74;ESE;5;67%;64%;4
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;85;71;NNE;4;80%;56%;5
Graham;A t-storm in spots;88;67;SE;5;67%;42%;5
Granbury;A stray thunderstorm;89;70;SE;6;64%;49%;5
Grand Prairie;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;SE;6;65%;51%;5
Greenville;A stray thunderstorm;90;72;ESE;5;62%;54%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;85;64;E;21;41%;0%;9
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;88;70;ESE;6;71%;60%;5
Harlingen;A t-storm around;95;77;ENE;11;71%;88%;10
Hearne;A thunderstorm;87;74;E;5;80%;63%;4
Hebbronville;A t-storm around;94;75;E;7;55%;77%;10
Henderson;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;E;5;79%;56%;6
Hereford;Clouds and sun;93;62;SSE;7;44%;3%;8
Hillsboro;A thunderstorm;88;74;ESE;6;66%;63%;4
Hondo;A thunderstorm;89;72;ENE;7;71%;72%;3
Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;ESE;6;70%;57%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;92;78;SE;7;68%;55%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;ESE;6;68%;57%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;3;80%;60%;6
Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;N;6;68%;59%;9
Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;4;65%;60%;5
Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;ESE;6;73%;56%;6
Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;S;5;67%;57%;8
Huntsville;A thunderstorm;94;74;ENE;4;64%;66%;6
Ingleside;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;E;9;72%;100%;10
Jacksonville;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;SE;4;72%;55%;4
Jasper;Clouds and sun;92;74;N;4;70%;44%;7
Junction;A thunderstorm;89;69;ESE;6;76%;66%;3
Kellyusa Airport;A thunderstorm;90;74;ENE;6;74%;78%;3
Kerrville;A thunderstorm;89;71;E;6;71%;77%;3
Killeen;A thunderstorm;88;72;E;5;71%;66%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Some sun, a t-storm;87;72;E;5;75%;66%;4
Kingsville Nas;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;76;E;9;65%;84%;10
La Grange;A thunderstorm;92;74;E;5;71%;73%;4
Lago Vista;A thunderstorm;86;72;ENE;4;77%;80%;3
Lancaster;A stray thunderstorm;89;70;SE;5;67%;53%;5
Laredo;A t-storm around;97;77;ESE;8;57%;66%;10
Llano;A thunderstorm;90;71;E;5;67%;83%;3
Longview;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ENE;5;74%;55%;5
Lubbock;Variable cloudiness;91;66;ESE;8;49%;2%;7
Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;74;NE;4;67%;44%;6
Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;E;9;60%;87%;10
Mcgregor;A thunderstorm;89;71;E;5;76%;67%;5
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SE;5;74%;48%;5
Mesquite;A stray thunderstorm;89;71;SE;5;65%;53%;5
Midland;A couple of t-storms;92;68;ESE;10;53%;60%;9
Midland Airpark;A couple of t-storms;92;68;ESE;10;53%;60%;9
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;88;70;ENE;2;80%;53%;5
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;87;70;E;4;74%;56%;4
Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ESE;7;71%;47%;4
Mount Pleasant;A morning t-storm;87;71;ENE;5;72%;63%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;90;72;W;5;68%;44%;6
New Braunfels;A thunderstorm;90;73;E;7;67%;73%;3
Odessa;A t-storm or two;92;69;SE;10;52%;60%;9
Orange;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;SW;5;66%;44%;9
Palacios;A t-storm around;90;74;ENE;8;75%;55%;9
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;88;72;E;4;76%;56%;7
Pampa;Warm with some sun;91;67;SSE;8;48%;4%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;92;64;SSE;7;46%;3%;8
Paris;A t-storm around;87;70;ESE;5;67%;55%;7
Pecos;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;9;39%;3%;9
Perryton;Nice with some sun;91;66;S;8;51%;2%;8
Plainview;Cloudy;89;62;SE;8;54%;3%;5
Pleasanton;A thunderstorm;91;74;E;5;63%;65%;5
Port Aransas;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;E;9;71%;92%;10
Port Isabel;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;E;9;71%;83%;10
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;90;76;E;8;73%;65%;9
Randolph AFB;A thunderstorm;88;72;ENE;6;71%;77%;3
Robstown;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;E;9;65%;77%;10
Rockport;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;E;8;68%;100%;8
Rocksprings;A couple of t-storms;85;69;E;7;72%;79%;3
San Angelo;A couple of t-storms;91;68;ESE;6;64%;84%;5
San Antonio;A thunderstorm;90;73;E;6;71%;71%;3
San Antonio Stinson;A thunderstorm;89;73;ENE;5;74%;71%;3
San Marcos;A thunderstorm;89;72;E;6;73%;72%;3
Seminole;Cloudy;92;64;ESE;8;47%;2%;5
Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;88;69;SSE;4;77%;45%;5
Snyder;A stray thunderstorm;90;68;SE;8;61%;41%;9
Sonora;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;69;ESE;6;60%;73%;4
Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SE;4;75%;50%;5
Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;89;72;ESE;4;67%;63%;4
Sweetwater;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;68;SSE;8;53%;42%;8
Temple;A thunderstorm;88;70;ENE;6;76%;66%;5
Terrell;A thunderstorm;89;71;ESE;5;70%;62%;7
Tyler;A thunderstorm;87;74;ESE;5;75%;63%;5
Uvalde;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;ENE;6;72%;77%;5
Vernon;A strong t-storm;93;69;SSE;7;58%;40%;6
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;93;74;E;7;74%;55%;6
Waco;A thunderstorm;88;72;E;5;73%;66%;4
Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;77;E;8;59%;88%;10
Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;ESE;6;75%;60%;8
Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SSE;7;71%;41%;8
Wink;Clouds and sun;94;70;ESE;11;47%;2%;9
Zapata;Warm with some sun;98;78;ESE;6;58%;66%;10
