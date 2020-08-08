TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;S;12;51%;7%;11
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;99;73;S;12;44%;7%;11
Alice;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;12;61%;14%;11
Alpine;Sunny and very warm;94;68;SE;7;40%;8%;12
Amarillo;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;S;13;41%;11%;11
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;8;72%;45%;10
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;9;52%;9%;11
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;S;6;52%;9%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;S;10;59%;28%;11
Bay;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;7;73%;45%;10
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;92;77;S;5;70%;45%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;8;59%;14%;11
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;S;12;38%;12%;11
Bowie;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;8;55%;9%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;101;77;S;9;43%;7%;11
Brenham;Partly sunny;96;76;S;7;62%;44%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;8;50%;9%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;80;SE;11;64%;35%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;10;49%;7%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;8;54%;8%;11
Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;S;12;42%;14%;10
Castroville;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;8;53%;7%;11
Childress;Winds subsiding;99;74;S;16;43%;7%;11
Cleburne;Warm with sunshine;98;76;S;9;57%;8%;11
College Station;Partly sunny;97;76;S;9;64%;30%;11
Comanche;Partly sunny;100;75;S;10;47%;8%;11
Conroe;A t-storm around;94;75;S;6;65%;45%;11
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;79;SSE;12;67%;30%;11
Corsicana;Sunshine and warm;98;77;S;9;56%;9%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SE;11;57%;7%;11
Dalhart;A t-storm around;98;69;S;15;38%;42%;11
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;98;79;SSE;9;49%;9%;11
Dallas Redbird;Warm with sunshine;97;77;SSE;9;55%;10%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;11;57%;10%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;S;8;47%;9%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SSE;15;51%;5%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;15;51%;5%;11
Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;9;52%;10%;11
Dryden;Sunny and hot;99;74;SE;12;47%;5%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;S;13;41%;9%;11
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;96;79;SE;10;56%;14%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;E;6;30%;26%;12
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;7;72%;47%;11
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;9;56%;13%;11
Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;S;11;53%;8%;11
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;S;9;47%;9%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;11;52%;10%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Lots of sun, warm;100;79;SSE;11;49%;9%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;S;8;55%;9%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;8;51%;7%;11
Gainesville;Lots of sun, warm;96;77;SSE;9;58%;9%;11
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;92;84;S;11;71%;57%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;99;76;S;8;52%;8%;11
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;9;54%;9%;11
Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;S;7;55%;30%;11
Gilmer;Lots of sun, humid;94;75;SSE;6;64%;9%;11
Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;7;44%;8%;11
Granbury;Mostly sunny;100;78;S;9;46%;8%;11
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;8;51%;10%;11
Greenville;Sunshine and warm;99;78;SSE;8;48%;11%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;90;71;NE;11;39%;42%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny;98;74;S;9;51%;8%;11
Harlingen;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;13;65%;18%;12
Hearne;Some sun, very warm;98;77;S;7;57%;17%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;9;53%;6%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;5;62%;9%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;12;41%;13%;11
Hillsboro;Sunshine and warm;98;77;SSE;9;50%;8%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;11;55%;7%;11
Houston;A t-storm in spots;93;77;S;6;70%;49%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;93;78;S;8;70%;48%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;8;73%;48%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;74;S;5;78%;46%;11
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;92;77;S;6;66%;46%;10
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;91;76;S;6;69%;47%;11
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;8;74%;50%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;93;77;S;7;69%;47%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;S;6;60%;28%;11
Ingleside;A morning shower;94;80;SSE;12;74%;59%;11
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;6;60%;9%;11
Jasper;A t-storm around;94;75;S;4;67%;48%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny;99;75;SSE;11;54%;6%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;10;56%;7%;11
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;9;54%;7%;11
Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;S;11;53%;8%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;S;11;56%;8%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;97;78;SSE;12;62%;14%;11
La Grange;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;7;62%;30%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;SSE;8;57%;8%;11
Lancaster;Warm with sunshine;98;77;S;8;54%;10%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;101;78;SE;12;45%;6%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SSE;7;51%;7%;11
Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;6;61%;9%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSW;12;44%;17%;11
Lufkin;Sun and some clouds;95;74;S;6;63%;29%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;96;79;SE;14;62%;13%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;11;56%;8%;11
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;10;55%;11%;11
Mesquite;Warm with sunshine;97;77;S;8;53%;10%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;14;44%;12%;11
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;14;44%;12%;11
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;8;60%;9%;11
Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;SSE;6;61%;9%;11
Mineral Wells;Warm with sunshine;99;74;SSE;11;51%;9%;11
Mount Pleasant;Warm with sunshine;96;76;SSE;6;58%;9%;11
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;95;74;S;6;63%;14%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;9;53%;9%;11
Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;13;44%;14%;11
Orange;A t-storm in spots;92;77;S;5;69%;45%;11
Palacios;A t-storm around;91;82;SSE;11;72%;44%;10
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;S;6;56%;9%;11
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;S;15;40%;14%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;16;36%;13%;10
Paris;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;55%;11%;11
Pecos;Sunny and hot;102;74;SE;6;39%;19%;11
Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;S;13;42%;16%;10
Plainview;Partly sunny;95;69;S;11;49%;15%;11
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;8;53%;8%;11
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;91;83;SE;11;71%;55%;11
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;82;SE;12;68%;33%;12
Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;93;80;SSE;9;65%;55%;10
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;10;55%;27%;11
Robstown;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;11;63%;14%;11
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;93;82;SE;10;67%;44%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;12;56%;6%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;S;12;47%;6%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;8;55%;27%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;9;59%;27%;11
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;9;54%;9%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;S;10;42%;23%;11
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;11;54%;10%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;S;11;48%;7%;11
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;13;49%;5%;11
Stephenville;Warm with sunshine;97;74;SSE;8;51%;8%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;8;51%;12%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;S;11;43%;6%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny;99;76;S;12;59%;8%;11
Terrell;Sunshine and warm;97;76;SSE;8;57%;10%;11
Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;S;7;57%;9%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SE;8;56%;6%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;102;80;SSE;12;37%;8%;11
Victoria;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;9;66%;55%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;11;54%;8%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;95;78;SE;10;57%;15%;12
Wharton;A t-storm around;93;74;SSE;8;72%;44%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;12;47%;8%;11
Wink;Hot with sunshine;101;76;SE;12;40%;20%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SE;9;51%;9%;12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather