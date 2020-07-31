TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;95;70;ENE;6;45%;9%;11
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;95;70;ENE;6;39%;8%;11
Alice;Clouds and sun;95;74;SSE;5;69%;36%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;91;66;ESE;5;43%;32%;12
Amarillo;Sunny and pleasant;93;64;SSE;8;37%;1%;11
Angleton;A morning t-storm;89;72;SSW;5;80%;71%;10
Arlington;Partly sunny;92;72;ENE;6;48%;5%;11
Austin;Mostly cloudy;101;74;S;2;47%;7%;9
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;100;72;S;4;54%;42%;9
Bay;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SSW;5;81%;66%;11
Beaumont;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;SW;5;65%;64%;11
Beeville;A t-storm around;95;75;SSE;5;63%;48%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny;96;68;SE;7;35%;1%;11
Bowie;Mostly sunny, nice;90;67;NNE;3;60%;8%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;5;42%;8%;11
Brenham;A t-storm around;96;75;SSE;5;53%;43%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;91;67;N;3;55%;7%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;76;SE;7;65%;30%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;98;68;SE;5;42%;13%;11
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;97;72;ESE;5;43%;9%;9
Canadian;Mostly sunny;92;62;SE;6;45%;11%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny;100;73;SSW;4;50%;15%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny, nice;95;68;ESE;4;45%;11%;11
Cleburne;Partly sunny;94;70;E;6;51%;7%;11
College Station;Mostly cloudy;95;75;S;4;56%;28%;9
Comanche;Partly sunny;97;68;ESE;4;42%;14%;11
Conroe;Clouds and sun;94;73;SE;4;58%;44%;11
Corpus Christi;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;S;6;72%;49%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny;93;71;E;6;52%;3%;11
Cotulla;A strong t-storm;99;75;S;4;64%;42%;11
Dalhart;Sunny and nice;91;62;ENE;8;43%;3%;11
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;92;76;ENE;5;48%;4%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, nice;92;73;E;6;52%;3%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, nice;91;74;NNE;6;57%;4%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny;91;69;ENE;5;47%;7%;11
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;103;76;S;5;48%;9%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;100;75;S;5;49%;41%;9
Denton;Partly sunny;91;68;NE;6;54%;5%;11
Dryden;Clouds and sun, warm;99;71;ESE;7;44%;11%;12
Dumas;Sunny and pleasant;90;60;NE;7;41%;1%;11
Edinburg;Clouds and sun;96;76;SSE;6;60%;15%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;NE;7;35%;44%;12
Ellington;A thunderstorm;89;75;SSW;5;79%;71%;7
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;5;58%;35%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;98;74;E;6;45%;9%;9
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;93;72;ENE;6;45%;5%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, nice;92;72;NNE;6;54%;5%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;94;74;ENE;5;50%;7%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;68;N;4;53%;7%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;97;69;S;5;43%;8%;9
Gainesville;Partly sunny;89;67;NE;6;56%;7%;11
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SW;8;79%;64%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;96;70;ESE;5;44%;10%;11
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;98;73;ESE;6;45%;7%;9
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;99;74;SSE;5;47%;15%;9
Gilmer;Partly sunny, nice;89;67;E;5;60%;2%;11
Graham;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;4;45%;8%;11
Granbury;Partly sunny;96;72;E;5;44%;10%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;92;72;ENE;6;49%;4%;11
Greenville;Partly sunny;93;68;ENE;5;47%;3%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;87;68;ENE;11;45%;44%;9
Hamilton;Partly sunny;97;69;ESE;6;44%;12%;11
Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;8;68%;13%;12
Hearne;Periods of sun;97;72;E;5;50%;28%;11
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;5;57%;36%;11
Henderson;Partly sunny;89;68;E;5;59%;2%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSE;6;39%;2%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;94;71;E;6;46%;5%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny;100;70;SSW;4;54%;15%;12
Houston;A t-storm around;92;77;S;5;61%;64%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;91;75;SSW;6;74%;64%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;89;76;SSW;6;76%;64%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;A thunderstorm;88;72;SSW;2;83%;71%;7
Houston Clover;A thunderstorm;90;75;SSW;4;73%;71%;10
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;92;73;S;4;67%;44%;11
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;5;77%;64%;7
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;5;69%;55%;8
Huntsville;Sun and clouds;95;75;ESE;5;56%;29%;11
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;94;79;S;7;74%;33%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;91;69;E;5;58%;2%;11
Jasper;Becoming cloudy;91;72;ESE;4;61%;30%;11
Junction;Clouds and sun;100;70;SSW;4;48%;6%;12
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;99;74;SSW;4;54%;42%;12
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;99;69;SSE;5;46%;9%;9
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;98;74;E;6;45%;9%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;98;73;E;6;47%;7%;9
Kingsville Nas;Humid with some sun;95;76;SSE;5;68%;35%;12
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;99;75;SSE;4;54%;42%;9
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;98;72;S;3;51%;8%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny;92;69;E;6;51%;2%;11
Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;100;79;ESE;6;54%;59%;11
Llano;Mostly cloudy;101;70;SE;5;45%;8%;9
Longview;Partly sunny;91;68;ENE;6;56%;2%;11
Lubbock;Partly sunny;93;66;SSE;6;39%;4%;12
Lufkin;More clouds than sun;92;71;SW;4;63%;28%;10
Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SSE;8;64%;14%;12
Mcgregor;Variable cloudiness;97;71;ENE;6;51%;7%;10
Mckinney;Partly sunny;91;69;N;6;55%;4%;11
Mesquite;Partly sunny;92;69;ENE;6;51%;2%;11
Midland;Partly sunny;92;72;N;5;44%;23%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;92;72;N;5;44%;23%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny;91;69;ENE;3;57%;4%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny, nice;90;66;E;5;60%;2%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;94;69;ENE;6;51%;7%;11
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;89;67;E;6;55%;3%;9
Nacogdoches;Variable cloudiness;91;68;ENE;5;59%;26%;10
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;100;74;SSE;5;49%;14%;9
Odessa;Partly sunny;92;69;SSE;7;43%;38%;12
Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSW;5;63%;64%;11
Palacios;Strong thunderstorms;91;77;SSW;8;80%;80%;11
Palestine;Partly sunny;92;69;E;5;52%;2%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny, nice;94;65;SSE;7;37%;4%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and nice;94;63;E;4;39%;5%;11
Paris;Mostly sunny;89;66;E;6;55%;8%;11
Pecos;Partly sunny;98;71;SSE;6;41%;41%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny, nice;90;61;E;5;44%;8%;11
Plainview;Partly sunny;91;62;SSE;7;43%;4%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;99;74;SSE;4;53%;16%;9
Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;89;81;S;8;73%;33%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;90;77;SSE;8;69%;11%;12
Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSW;7;63%;54%;12
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;99;73;SSW;5;53%;15%;9
Robstown;A t-storm around;96;73;SSE;4;70%;48%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;92;80;S;7;68%;33%;12
Rocksprings;A t-storm around;95;71;SSE;5;48%;41%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny;99;69;NE;4;41%;8%;12
San Antonio;A t-storm around;99;75;S;5;51%;42%;12
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;98;73;SSW;3;60%;42%;12
San Marcos;A t-storm around;100;73;SSE;5;48%;42%;9
Seminole;Partly sunny;90;67;S;6;40%;32%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;ENE;5;58%;9%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;5;43%;6%;11
Sonora;A t-storm around;97;70;SE;5;42%;42%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;94;70;E;5;45%;13%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;93;68;ESE;7;50%;4%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;95;70;SSE;6;39%;7%;11
Temple;Variable cloudiness;97;72;E;7;49%;5%;10
Terrell;Partly sunny;93;68;ENE;6;53%;2%;11
Tyler;Partly sunny;92;69;E;6;55%;2%;11
Uvalde;Periods of sun;97;72;SSW;4;56%;14%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny;95;68;ESE;5;41%;14%;11
Victoria;A strong t-storm;95;76;S;6;67%;71%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;96;72;ENE;6;49%;7%;11
Weslaco;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;6;59%;13%;12
Wharton;A thunderstorm;92;73;S;5;69%;71%;10
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;92;69;E;5;55%;11%;11
Wink;Partly sunny;97;71;NE;6;42%;25%;12
Zapata;Variable cloudiness;99;78;SE;5;58%;31%;10
