TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A t-storm or two;88;72;E;8;73%;82%;12
Abilene Dyess;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;8;64%;73%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;11;61%;30%;12
Alpine;A t-storm around;92;69;W;7;37%;54%;13
Amarillo;A shower or t-storm;85;64;SE;7;63%;60%;12
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;9;73%;45%;12
Arlington;A t-storm around;91;75;NE;6;62%;74%;11
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;E;3;56%;26%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;E;7;64%;23%;12
Bay;A t-storm in spots;92;81;S;9;75%;45%;12
Beaumont;Some sun, a t-storm;89;78;SSW;6;73%;82%;11
Beeville;A t-storm around;97;78;SSE;9;59%;44%;12
Borger;A shower or t-storm;90;68;SSE;6;54%;56%;12
Bowie;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;ESE;3;82%;56%;9
Breckenridge;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NE;5;65%;74%;11
Brenham;Humid with some sun;93;79;S;7;64%;39%;11
Bridgeport;A t-storm around;90;71;N;2;72%;73%;10
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;95;79;SE;14;64%;10%;12
Brownwood;A t-storm around;92;73;E;6;55%;73%;12
Burnet;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;46%;67%;12
Canadian;A shower or t-storm;88;66;SSE;6;61%;56%;12
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;7;49%;7%;12
Childress;Some sun, a t-storm;88;70;SSE;6;73%;61%;10
Cleburne;A t-storm around;90;74;ENE;6;69%;73%;11
College Station;Humid with some sun;93;78;SE;7;69%;65%;12
Comanche;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;E;5;62%;73%;12
Conroe;A t-storm around;90;78;S;6;70%;55%;11
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;13;73%;13%;12
Corsicana;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSW;7;67%;75%;10
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;SE;8;50%;5%;12
Dalhart;A shower or t-storm;90;64;SE;8;60%;56%;12
Dallas Love;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;4;67%;73%;10
Dallas Redbird;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;5;68%;73%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;E;6;77%;74%;10
Decatur;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;ENE;5;67%;73%;10
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;106;81;E;11;42%;4%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;E;11;44%;4%;12
Denton;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NE;6;69%;74%;8
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;102;77;SE;9;35%;18%;12
Dumas;A shower or t-storm;86;63;SSE;7;59%;56%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SE;12;54%;9%;12
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;6;23%;23%;13
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;90;80;S;8;74%;54%;10
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SE;10;51%;43%;12
Fort Hood;Some sun;91;75;ESE;6;65%;66%;12
Fort Worth;A t-storm around;90;75;NE;6;62%;73%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;88;72;E;6;72%;73%;10
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;91;75;E;5;71%;73%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;88;72;E;3;73%;73%;11
Fredericksburg;Some sun;96;73;SSE;7;45%;60%;12
Gainesville;Humid with some sun;88;72;NE;5;72%;44%;8
Galveston;Partly sunny, humid;89;84;SSW;12;71%;69%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;5;57%;67%;12
Georgetown;Some sun;96;77;S;7;51%;66%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny;96;78;S;6;56%;44%;12
Gilmer;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;72;ESE;4;84%;74%;9
Graham;A t-storm around;87;71;NNE;4;71%;73%;10
Granbury;A t-storm around;90;74;NE;5;61%;73%;11
Grand Prairie;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;6;64%;73%;10
Greenville;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;5;61%;73%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and breezy;88;68;ENE;16;39%;28%;13
Hamilton;Partial sunshine;92;74;ESE;5;59%;66%;12
Harlingen;Winds subsiding;97;76;SSE;17;62%;11%;12
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;92;77;S;6;64%;73%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;101;77;SE;9;47%;5%;12
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSW;5;79%;75%;9
Hereford;A shower or t-storm;87;63;ESE;7;60%;56%;11
Hillsboro;A t-storm around;91;73;E;6;61%;76%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;8;53%;7%;12
Houston;A t-storm in spots;91;80;S;6;66%;45%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;93;81;S;9;68%;45%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;92;79;S;9;66%;45%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;4;78%;44%;11
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;92;81;S;7;64%;45%;10
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;90;77;S;5;69%;55%;10
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;7;71%;44%;12
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;92;80;S;6;68%;55%;11
Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;S;7;67%;70%;11
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;91;80;SSE;14;76%;30%;12
Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;88;74;SSW;5;67%;68%;9
Jasper;Some sun, a t-storm;88;75;S;5;77%;83%;9
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;E;5;49%;59%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;7;56%;7%;12
Kerrville;Partial sunshine;95;74;SSE;7;50%;63%;12
Killeen;Some sun;91;75;ESE;6;65%;66%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;92;75;ESE;7;67%;66%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;97;79;SSE;13;64%;30%;12
La Grange;A t-storm around;95;78;S;6;63%;55%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;95;75;E;4;61%;61%;12
Lancaster;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;6;62%;74%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;SE;10;40%;3%;12
Llano;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;5;48%;63%;12
Longview;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;5;80%;76%;8
Lubbock;Some sun;88;69;ESE;8;61%;33%;12
Lufkin;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;7;76%;76%;9
Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;100;78;SE;16;56%;9%;12
Mcgregor;Sun and some clouds;94;75;SE;6;67%;66%;12
Mckinney;A t-storm around;90;73;ESE;5;71%;73%;8
Mesquite;A t-storm around;90;74;NE;6;64%;73%;8
Midland;Partial sunshine;94;73;ENE;11;48%;12%;12
Midland Airpark;Partial sunshine;94;73;ENE;11;48%;12%;12
Midlothian;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;70;E;3;75%;74%;11
Mineola;A t-storm around;88;73;ESE;4;78%;73%;7
Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;88;70;E;4;77%;73%;11
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;88;73;E;5;76%;55%;7
Nacogdoches;Humid with some sun;89;74;SSW;6;73%;69%;9
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;8;49%;12%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;E;8;41%;14%;12
Orange;Some sun, a t-storm;89;78;SSW;6;75%;82%;11
Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;91;83;SSE;13;72%;44%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;SSW;5;63%;66%;9
Pampa;A shower or t-storm;87;66;S;7;57%;56%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A shower or t-storm;91;65;SE;6;56%;56%;12
Paris;A t-storm around;88;72;ENE;6;70%;64%;8
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;NNE;6;38%;20%;12
Perryton;A shower or t-storm;90;66;SSE;6;47%;56%;12
Plainview;Partial sunshine;86;64;E;5;67%;30%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;6;51%;7%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;88;82;SSE;11;74%;30%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;91;81;SE;14;69%;29%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;93;81;SSE;9;61%;30%;11
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;8;55%;10%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;11;66%;30%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;82;SSE;10;70%;30%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;9;42%;10%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;ENE;7;48%;58%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;7;49%;7%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Some sun;98;77;SE;7;58%;7%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;8;52%;18%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny;93;69;E;7;49%;15%;12
Sherman-Denison;Humid with some sun;89;71;ESE;6;71%;44%;8
Snyder;Partly sunny;89;71;E;8;61%;66%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;9;38%;14%;12
Stephenville;A t-storm around;86;70;E;4;76%;73%;11
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;91;74;NE;5;68%;73%;7
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;91;73;ENE;8;54%;66%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;8;68%;66%;12
Terrell;A t-storm around;91;74;NE;6;67%;73%;8
Tyler;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;6;74%;73%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;ESE;7;49%;6%;12
Vernon;A morning t-storm;89;72;ESE;6;63%;71%;10
Victoria;A t-storm around;95;80;SSE;9;62%;64%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;92;75;ESE;6;69%;66%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;SE;13;54%;29%;12
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;7;71%;44%;12
Wichita Falls;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;SE;6;76%;59%;10
Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;E;10;39%;19%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SE;9;47%;5%;12
