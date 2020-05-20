TX Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A p.m. t-storm;91;67;SSE;12;60%;66%;12
Abilene Dyess;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;S;11;53%;67%;12
Alice;Clouds and sun, hot;97;74;ESE;15;64%;58%;11
Alpine;Sunny and very warm;93;60;WSW;8;15%;0%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;SSW;13;34%;9%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;SE;11;71%;7%;12
Arlington;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSE;8;75%;44%;6
Austin;Warm with some sun;92;71;SSE;7;59%;81%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun, warm;93;70;SSE;11;68%;66%;9
Bay;Sunny intervals;89;75;ESE;10;75%;7%;9
Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;89;74;SSE;7;68%;7%;12
Beeville;Some sun, hot, humid;95;76;SE;9;65%;58%;6
Borger;Mostly sunny, warmer;92;58;SSW;10;37%;13%;12
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;84;67;SSE;9;78%;44%;3
Breckenridge;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;NE;8;67%;67%;9
Brenham;Clearing;92;72;SSE;8;65%;66%;11
Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;SSE;7;75%;66%;4
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;94;79;SE;15;68%;32%;9
Brownwood;A p.m. t-storm;89;65;SE;9;69%;72%;12
Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;88;70;SSE;8;68%;86%;9
Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;85;59;SE;9;62%;66%;11
Castroville;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;SE;8;72%;86%;6
Childress;A p.m. t-storm;87;63;SE;10;59%;61%;11
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;67;SSE;9;82%;41%;6
College Station;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;11;68%;66%;12
Comanche;A p.m. t-storm;89;67;SE;9;67%;68%;12
Conroe;Periods of sun;92;73;SE;8;62%;7%;9
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;91;74;ESE;17;73%;57%;7
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;87;71;SE;10;73%;78%;4
Cotulla;A p.m. t-storm;98;76;E;10;63%;80%;8
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;86;53;NE;8;47%;14%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny, humid;86;69;SSE;10;69%;44%;5
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sunshine;85;67;SSE;11;73%;44%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Humid with some sun;85;67;SSE;12;77%;44%;5
Decatur;Cloudy spells, warm;84;67;S;7;74%;44%;4
Del Rio;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;SE;11;67%;71%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;ESE;12;71%;71%;5
Denton;Warmer;85;68;SSE;9;75%;44%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;SE;7;44%;21%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny;86;56;ENE;8;41%;14%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SE;14;63%;31%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;90;62;WNW;10;8%;0%;12
Ellington;Sunny intervals;88;73;SSE;11;70%;7%;10
Falfurrias;Clouds and sun, hot;97;76;SE;10;63%;58%;11
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;87;70;SE;12;68%;77%;10
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;86;68;S;9;71%;44%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;More clouds than sun;85;69;SSE;12;71%;44%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;87;69;SSE;11;68%;44%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun;85;65;SSE;9;73%;44%;7
Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;SSE;8;74%;70%;5
Gainesville;Showers and t-storms;82;66;SE;8;85%;70%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny;86;77;SSE;12;76%;7%;12
Gatesville;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;SSE;9;70%;86%;10
Georgetown;Warm with some sun;89;72;SSE;8;67%;81%;7
Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;SSE;7;63%;57%;12
Gilmer;Humid and warmer;85;68;SE;6;79%;44%;3
Graham;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;NW;5;77%;66%;8
Granbury;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;SE;8;66%;66%;9
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;8;75%;44%;5
Greenville;Warmer;85;72;SE;8;71%;44%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;83;58;W;23;12%;0%;12
Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;88;68;SE;10;68%;66%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;ESE;19;63%;28%;12
Hearne;Clouds and sun;90;71;SSE;7;69%;81%;8
Hebbronville;Clouds and sun, hot;95;74;SE;10;65%;58%;10
Henderson;Warmer with some sun;88;67;SSE;6;72%;22%;8
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;91;54;WSW;12;25%;8%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;69;SSE;9;69%;71%;6
Hondo;A p.m. t-storm;92;69;E;10;69%;73%;6
Houston;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;8;65%;7%;9
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun, warm;90;74;SSE;11;65%;7%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;90;73;SSE;11;63%;7%;9
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;89;70;SSE;7;73%;7%;12
Houston Clover;Clouds and sunshine;89;73;SSE;9;64%;7%;12
Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;91;72;SSE;8;62%;44%;10
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;SSE;11;66%;7%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun;92;71;SSE;10;64%;28%;9
Huntsville;Periods of sun;92;72;SSE;6;63%;8%;9
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;ESE;15;77%;27%;8
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;SSE;6;76%;29%;6
Jasper;Clouds and sun, warm;90;70;SSE;6;70%;28%;11
Junction;Showers and t-storms;85;67;SSE;8;78%;85%;7
Kellyusa Airport;A p.m. t-storm;95;70;ESE;10;64%;85%;7
Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;SSE;9;75%;72%;6
Killeen;Clouds and sun;87;70;SE;12;68%;77%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;87;69;SE;12;71%;69%;10
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;95;75;ESE;16;65%;58%;8
La Grange;Some sun;92;73;SE;7;71%;66%;12
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;SSW;9;71%;90%;7
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;68;SSE;8;77%;44%;5
Laredo;A t-storm around;99;79;SSE;12;60%;55%;11
Llano;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;SSE;8;67%;66%;9
Longview;Humid and warmer;87;68;SE;7;73%;31%;5
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;SSE;11;30%;6%;12
Lufkin;Variable clouds;91;68;S;7;65%;8%;8
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;SE;17;61%;33%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;88;70;S;12;71%;65%;9
Mckinney;Clouds and sun;84;69;S;11;74%;44%;5
Mesquite;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;9;76%;44%;5
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;S;9;34%;10%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;S;9;34%;10%;12
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;85;66;SSE;9;77%;40%;6
Mineola;Clouds and sun;85;68;SE;6;82%;42%;5
Mineral Wells;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;SE;10;72%;66%;8
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy and warmer;84;68;ESE;6;72%;44%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;7;73%;28%;8
New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;SE;8;67%;88%;8
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSW;8;31%;9%;12
Orange;Humid with some sun;88;74;SSE;7;67%;27%;12
Palacios;Sun and some clouds;86;74;ESE;13;74%;27%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;87;68;SSE;6;72%;29%;6
Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;88;58;S;12;43%;66%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;89;55;SE;10;49%;61%;11
Paris;Cloudy and humid;80;67;ESE;8;77%;44%;3
Pecos;Sunlit and hot;98;60;WNW;9;19%;3%;12
Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;84;56;SE;11;52%;66%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;S;11;35%;8%;12
Pleasanton;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;SE;7;69%;87%;7
Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;85;78;SE;12;84%;44%;9
Port Isabel;Breezy with some sun;89;79;SE;15;73%;30%;11
Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;88;78;SE;10;68%;27%;12
Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;93;69;ESE;11;67%;88%;7
Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;93;75;ESE;14;67%;58%;6
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;87;78;SE;11;76%;27%;10
Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;SSE;10;83%;79%;4
San Angelo;A p.m. t-storm;92;67;S;9;61%;65%;9
San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;SE;9;68%;88%;7
San Antonio Stinson;A p.m. t-storm;93;69;ESE;10;65%;88%;7
San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;SE;8;66%;85%;8
Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;95;60;WSW;9;27%;7%;12
Sherman-Denison;Showers and t-storms;82;66;SSE;11;78%;72%;2
Snyder;A p.m. t-storm;91;66;SSE;9;55%;62%;12
Sonora;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;SSE;10;72%;72%;6
Stephenville;A p.m. t-storm;88;66;SE;9;65%;66%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;70;SE;7;75%;44%;3
Sweetwater;A p.m. t-storm;91;67;SE;12;62%;73%;12
Temple;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;69;SE;13;75%;73%;8
Terrell;Mainly cloudy, humid;85;71;SSE;9;78%;70%;4
Tyler;Humid and warmer;87;69;SSE;8;72%;39%;4
Uvalde;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;SE;8;77%;73%;4
Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;89;67;S;10;60%;72%;11
Victoria;Sun and some clouds;92;76;SE;11;67%;66%;12
Waco;Mostly cloudy;88;69;SE;12;69%;71%;9
Weslaco;Sunny intervals, hot;95;78;SE;13;63%;32%;12
Wharton;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;8;71%;27%;12
Wichita Falls;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;SSE;11;70%;68%;6
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;W;8;21%;4%;12
Zapata;A p.m. t-storm;97;79;SE;10;66%;66%;9
