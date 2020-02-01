TX Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;76;53;SSW;13;27%;3%;4

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;SSW;13;23%;3%;4

Alice;Becoming cloudy;77;60;SSE;10;36%;22%;4

Alpine;Partly sunny;65;46;SW;10;30%;1%;3

Amarillo;Increasing clouds;74;42;SW;13;30%;0%;4

Angleton;Nice with sunshine;73;57;S;8;51%;11%;4

Arlington;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;S;8;37%;3%;4

Austin;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;S;6;31%;26%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;S;8;36%;26%;4

Bay;Mostly sunny, mild;74;60;S;8;54%;13%;4

Beaumont;Mostly sunny, mild;73;56;S;6;54%;10%;4

Beeville;Increasing clouds;77;58;SSE;8;39%;20%;4

Borger;Sunny and very warm;77;46;SW;11;29%;2%;4

Bowie;Becoming cloudy;78;54;S;9;36%;6%;4

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warmer;79;55;SSW;10;31%;6%;4

Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;76;56;S;6;51%;15%;4

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warmer;76;53;SSW;7;35%;6%;4

Brownsville;Increasing clouds;77;63;SSE;11;52%;15%;5

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;76;50;S;8;42%;6%;4

Burnet;Partly sunny, mild;75;53;S;7;35%;6%;4

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;77;45;SSW;9;35%;0%;4

Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;SSE;7;37%;5%;4

Childress;Turning cloudy;78;46;SSW;12;31%;4%;4

Cleburne;Partly sunny, milder;76;53;S;9;43%;3%;4

College Station;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;S;8;40%;15%;4

Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;76;53;SSW;9;33%;8%;4

Conroe;Mostly sunny, mild;74;54;S;6;50%;13%;4

Corpus Christi;Increasing clouds;75;61;SSE;12;47%;19%;4

Corsicana;Partly sunny, milder;76;54;S;9;49%;3%;4

Cotulla;Increasing clouds;79;58;SSE;7;32%;1%;4

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;73;37;SW;13;32%;0%;4

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warmer;76;56;S;8;35%;5%;4

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warmer;76;55;SSW;9;34%;4%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, milder;75;54;S;10;36%;5%;4

Decatur;Partly sunny, warmer;75;52;SSW;8;35%;6%;4

Del Rio;Partly sunny;78;55;SE;7;27%;1%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;SE;8;27%;25%;4

Denton;Partly sunny, milder;75;54;S;9;45%;5%;4

Dryden;Partly sunny;72;46;SSE;7;34%;2%;3

Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;71;40;SW;13;36%;0%;4

Edinburg;Increasing clouds;78;63;SSE;10;46%;27%;5

El Paso;Increasing clouds;63;43;WSW;7;33%;0%;4

Ellington;Mostly sunny, mild;73;56;S;8;46%;11%;4

Falfurrias;Increasing clouds;79;62;SSE;8;39%;22%;4

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;S;9;30%;6%;4

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;S;8;38%;3%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warmer;77;54;SSW;10;35%;3%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warmer;78;54;SSW;10;35%;3%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warmer;77;55;SSW;9;36%;3%;4

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;73;52;S;8;38%;5%;4

Gainesville;Increasing clouds;74;51;S;8;41%;5%;4

Galveston;Mostly sunny, nice;69;62;SSW;10;62%;11%;4

Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;S;8;40%;5%;4

Georgetown;Partly sunny, mild;76;55;S;7;37%;5%;4

Giddings;Partly sunny, mild;75;55;S;6;46%;16%;4

Gilmer;Partly sunny, milder;72;52;S;6;49%;14%;4

Graham;Partly sunny, warmer;77;54;SSW;7;36%;9%;4

Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;79;55;S;7;38%;7%;4

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, milder;76;54;S;8;39%;4%;4

Greenville;Partly sunny, milder;74;54;S;7;42%;5%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;60;40;W;23;23%;0%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;S;8;36%;7%;4

Harlingen;Increasing clouds;79;60;SSE;12;51%;18%;5

Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;75;55;S;6;52%;16%;4

Hebbronville;Clouding up;76;58;SSE;7;34%;23%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny, milder;72;52;S;6;48%;14%;4

Hereford;Turning out cloudy;72;40;SW;11;34%;0%;4

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;S;9;43%;2%;4

Hondo;Partly sunny, mild;76;52;SSE;8;30%;6%;4

Houston;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;56;S;6;49%;12%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;72;56;S;9;46%;11%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;S;4;39%;12%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;54;S;6;49%;12%;4

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, mild;74;57;S;8;44%;11%;4

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, mild;75;55;S;7;43%;13%;4

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, mild;76;57;S;9;47%;13%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Mild with sunshine;75;56;S;8;43%;13%;4

Huntsville;Partly sunny, mild;74;56;S;6;48%;14%;4

Ingleside;Turning out cloudy;73;63;S;10;54%;16%;4

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, milder;72;53;S;6;45%;12%;4

Jasper;Mostly sunny, mild;72;52;S;5;56%;12%;4

Junction;Partly sunny, mild;75;53;S;7;31%;6%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, mild;75;55;SSE;7;32%;5%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;73;51;S;8;39%;6%;4

Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;S;9;30%;6%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, mild;77;54;S;9;34%;6%;4

Kingsville Nas;Clouding up;79;60;SSE;11;41%;20%;4

La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;76;56;S;6;49%;15%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, mild;75;53;SSE;6;35%;6%;4

Lancaster;Partly sunny, milder;74;53;S;8;40%;4%;4

Laredo;Partly sunny;78;60;SSE;9;39%;5%;4

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;78;53;S;7;40%;5%;4

Longview;Partly sunny, milder;73;53;S;7;47%;14%;4

Lubbock;Becoming cloudy;72;44;SSW;12;29%;4%;4

Lufkin;Partly sunny;73;53;S;6;48%;13%;4

Mcallen;Turning cloudy;79;64;SSE;11;43%;20%;5

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;SSW;9;40%;3%;4

Mckinney;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;S;9;44%;6%;4

Mesquite;Partly sunny, milder;74;53;S;7;42%;5%;4

Midland;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;SSW;11;26%;3%;4

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;SSW;11;26%;3%;4

Midlothian;Partly sunny, milder;75;54;SSW;8;40%;3%;4

Mineola;Partly sunny, milder;72;53;S;6;46%;11%;4

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warmer;79;53;SSW;10;33%;4%;4

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, milder;73;53;S;7;46%;13%;4

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, mild;72;51;S;6;55%;13%;4

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;76;54;S;9;37%;5%;4

Odessa;Partly sunny;70;46;SSW;9;29%;4%;4

Orange;Mostly sunny;71;54;SSW;5;50%;9%;4

Palacios;Turning out cloudy;71;61;S;11;54%;14%;4

Palestine;Partly sunny, milder;74;53;S;6;47%;10%;4

Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;76;46;SSW;13;29%;0%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;77;43;SW;10;36%;0%;4

Paris;Becoming cloudy;70;51;S;9;50%;11%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny;72;46;SW;6;33%;5%;4

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;73;44;SSW;10;37%;0%;3

Plainview;Increasing clouds;72;37;SSW;10;33%;3%;4

Pleasanton;Increasing clouds;77;54;SSE;6;38%;4%;4

Port Aransas;Increasing clouds;68;63;S;10;53%;16%;4

Port Isabel;Increasing clouds;73;65;SSE;11;61%;14%;5

Port Lavaca;Clouds rolling in;74;60;S;9;51%;15%;4

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, mild;75;55;S;9;32%;4%;4

Robstown;Becoming cloudy;76;60;SSE;10;41%;20%;4

Rockport;Increasing clouds;71;63;S;9;51%;15%;4

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;71;50;S;9;34%;1%;4

San Angelo;Partly sunny;77;52;SSW;12;27%;1%;4

San Antonio;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;7;37%;4%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, mild;76;54;SSE;7;34%;5%;4

San Marcos;Partly sunny;77;54;S;9;38%;5%;4

Seminole;Increasing clouds;71;44;SSW;10;33%;3%;4

Sherman-Denison;Turning out cloudy;74;53;S;10;42%;5%;4

Snyder;Increasing clouds;72;47;SSW;11;33%;4%;4

Sonora;Partly sunny;72;51;S;10;36%;1%;4

Stephenville;Partly sunny, warmer;77;53;SSW;9;30%;7%;4

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, milder;73;54;S;8;45%;11%;4

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;75;52;SSW;13;27%;4%;4

Temple;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;S;10;39%;3%;4

Terrell;Partly sunny, milder;73;53;S;8;49%;5%;4

Tyler;Partly sunny, milder;73;54;S;8;45%;12%;4

Uvalde;Partly sunny;74;52;SE;6;38%;1%;4

Vernon;Turning cloudy;77;50;SSW;10;33%;4%;4

Victoria;Increasing clouds;77;57;S;9;49%;15%;4

Waco;Partly sunny, warm;76;55;S;9;38%;3%;4

Weslaco;Increasing clouds;77;61;SSE;10;53%;19%;5

Wharton;Mostly sunny;74;56;S;8;54%;13%;4

Wichita Falls;Increasing clouds;76;52;SSW;10;35%;8%;4

Wink;Partly sunny;72;44;SSW;10;28%;4%;4

Zapata;Thickening clouds;78;61;SSE;8;43%;11%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather