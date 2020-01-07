TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Increasingly windy;66;55;S;18;32%;25%;3
Abilene Dyess;Increasingly windy;66;54;S;17;29%;25%;3
Alice;Clouds and sunshine;73;62;SSE;11;61%;8%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny;64;45;SSW;9;35%;0%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny, breezy;61;36;SW;19;33%;2%;3
Angleton;Increasing clouds;69;60;SSE;10;64%;14%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny;62;55;S;11;48%;26%;3
Austin;Partly sunny;68;59;SSE;6;40%;27%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Periods of sunshine;70;57;SSE;9;47%;27%;3
Bay;Partly sunny;72;62;SSE;8;66%;19%;4
Beaumont;Partly sunny;67;57;SE;9;61%;26%;3
Beeville;Partly sunny;72;63;SE;9;66%;11%;4
Borger;Partly sunny;64;38;SW;15;28%;2%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny;65;55;S;17;38%;27%;3
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;66;56;S;13;42%;3%;3
Brenham;Becoming cloudy;69;58;SSE;7;65%;27%;3
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;63;53;S;11;37%;27%;3
Brownsville;Variable clouds;74;66;SSE;11;66%;32%;1
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;65;52;S;10;56%;5%;3
Burnet;Partly sunny;64;55;S;7;57%;27%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny;61;36;SSW;14;33%;2%;3
Castroville;Clouding up;69;58;SSE;8;59%;27%;4
Childress;Increasingly windy;63;42;SSW;16;32%;3%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;62;52;S;11;55%;26%;3
College Station;Partly sunny;69;58;SSE;11;50%;21%;3
Comanche;Mostly sunny;64;53;S;11;48%;5%;3
Conroe;Increasing clouds;67;55;SSE;8;61%;12%;3
Corpus Christi;Sun and clouds;70;63;SSE;12;69%;15%;4
Corsicana;Partly sunny;65;53;SSE;10;54%;6%;3
Cotulla;Becoming cloudy;71;58;SE;9;51%;2%;2
Dalhart;Increasingly windy;61;28;SW;18;31%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;65;55;SSE;12;37%;27%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;65;56;SSE;13;34%;6%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;63;54;SSE;14;38%;27%;3
Decatur;Mostly sunny;61;52;S;10;46%;27%;3
Del Rio;Increasingly windy;69;57;SE;15;40%;2%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Increasingly windy;66;57;SE;15;42%;2%;3
Denton;Mostly sunny;62;52;S;11;50%;27%;3
Dryden;Plenty of sun;63;45;SE;8;59%;1%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;60;32;SW;17;35%;0%;3
Edinburg;Variable cloudiness;73;64;SSE;9;67%;30%;1
El Paso;Mostly sunny;60;34;WSW;6;42%;0%;3
Ellington;Clouding up;68;60;SSE;9;58%;12%;4
Falfurrias;Nice with some sun;75;64;SE;7;64%;7%;3
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;65;57;SSE;11;38%;27%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;62;54;S;10;47%;26%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;64;56;S;13;35%;27%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;66;58;S;12;36%;26%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;63;55;S;11;40%;26%;3
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;64;54;S;10;58%;27%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;61;50;S;10;47%;27%;3
Galveston;Becoming cloudy;67;62;SSE;11;65%;11%;4
Gatesville;Partly sunny;65;54;S;9;56%;7%;3
Georgetown;Partly sunny;66;56;SSE;9;59%;27%;3
Giddings;Partly sunny;66;55;SSE;7;64%;27%;3
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;64;51;SSE;7;47%;10%;3
Graham;Mostly sunny;64;54;S;9;49%;27%;3
Granbury;Mostly sunny;65;55;S;9;50%;26%;3
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;62;51;S;10;39%;4%;3
Greenville;Mostly sunny;65;51;S;9;43%;27%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;55;38;W;18;34%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny;64;54;S;11;52%;27%;3
Harlingen;Variable cloudiness;73;63;SSE;13;72%;32%;1
Hearne;Partly sunny;68;57;SSE;7;61%;21%;3
Hebbronville;Periods of sun;70;60;SE;7;62%;30%;2
Henderson;Partly sunny;64;50;SSE;7;50%;7%;3
Hereford;Partly sunny;62;34;SW;13;37%;2%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;64;54;S;11;53%;6%;3
Hondo;Thickening clouds;68;56;SE;11;48%;27%;4
Houston;Increasing clouds;67;59;SSE;8;63%;13%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Thickening clouds;68;60;SSE;11;58%;13%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Turning cloudy;69;61;SSE;6;52%;14%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Increasing clouds;68;58;SSE;7;65%;16%;4
Houston Clover;Turning cloudy;69;60;SSE;9;58%;13%;4
Houston Hooks;Increasing clouds;69;58;SE;8;53%;14%;3
Houston Hull;Increasing clouds;71;61;SSE;10;61%;17%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Increasing clouds;68;60;SE;10;56%;12%;3
Huntsville;Partly sunny;66;56;SSE;6;60%;15%;3
Ingleside;Partly sunny;70;63;SSE;10;69%;27%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;63;52;SSE;7;53%;8%;3
Jasper;Mostly sunny;65;50;SSE;5;57%;25%;3
Junction;Mostly sunny;66;53;S;11;40%;5%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Thickening clouds;69;58;SSE;8;50%;27%;4
Kerrville;Increasing clouds;64;54;S;9;64%;27%;4
Killeen;Partly sunny;65;57;SSE;11;38%;27%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;65;57;SSE;11;42%;27%;3
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;72;63;SSE;11;65%;10%;4
La Grange;Turning cloudy;69;58;SSE;8;66%;27%;4
Lago Vista;Periods of sun;64;58;SSE;8;44%;27%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;63;52;S;10;50%;27%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny;72;60;SE;10;61%;3%;3
Llano;Partly sunny;68;56;SSE;8;57%;6%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;7;48%;8%;3
Lubbock;Partly sunny;61;39;SSW;14;44%;2%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;66;52;SE;7;49%;6%;3
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;74;63;SE;11;66%;30%;1
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;66;55;SSE;12;46%;8%;3
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;62;53;SSE;13;43%;27%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny;63;52;S;9;49%;27%;3
Midland;Increasingly windy;63;46;S;16;32%;3%;3
Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;63;46;S;16;32%;3%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny;63;53;SSE;11;42%;27%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny;64;50;SSE;6;50%;10%;3
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;66;55;S;13;36%;6%;3
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;64;50;SSE;7;47%;15%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;63;50;SSE;6;57%;5%;3
New Braunfels;Thickening clouds;69;57;SSE;8;61%;27%;4
Odessa;Breezy with sunshine;63;46;S;15;42%;3%;3
Orange;Mostly sunny;66;54;SE;7;60%;27%;3
Palacios;Increasing clouds;69;61;SE;11;65%;27%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny;65;54;SSE;7;55%;8%;3
Pampa;Increasingly windy;61;36;SSW;19;33%;2%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;64;34;SSW;17;30%;2%;3
Paris;Mostly sunny;61;47;SSE;10;52%;27%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;65;39;SE;4;47%;3%;3
Perryton;Partly sunny;60;33;SSW;17;37%;0%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny;58;32;SW;14;45%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;69;59;SE;7;58%;27%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;67;64;SSE;10;71%;27%;4
Port Isabel;Variable clouds;72;67;SSE;12;67%;33%;2
Port Lavaca;Clouding up;70;63;SSE;10;66%;27%;4
Randolph AFB;Increasing clouds;68;57;SSE;9;51%;27%;4
Robstown;Sun and clouds;72;62;SSE;11;66%;11%;4
Rockport;Periods of sun;69;63;SSE;9;68%;27%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;54;S;15;60%;26%;3
San Angelo;Increasingly windy;67;53;S;16;36%;0%;3
San Antonio;Clouds rolling in;69;58;SSE;8;58%;27%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Increasing clouds;69;57;SSE;8;51%;27%;4
San Marcos;Increasing clouds;69;57;SSE;9;56%;27%;4
Seminole;Partly sunny;62;38;SSW;10;41%;3%;3
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;63;52;S;13;39%;27%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;62;48;SSW;14;49%;0%;3
Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;53;S;15;57%;26%;3
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;65;54;S;11;36%;27%;3
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;66;51;SSE;8;41%;26%;3
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;64;53;SSW;17;43%;0%;3
Temple;Partly sunny;65;55;SSE;13;46%;10%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny;64;51;SSE;9;50%;27%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny;65;52;SSE;9;46%;9%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny;66;57;SE;8;63%;3%;3
Vernon;Partly sunny;64;52;S;13;38%;0%;3
Victoria;Turning out cloudy;72;60;SE;9;66%;27%;4
Waco;Partly sunny;65;55;SSE;12;46%;7%;3
Weslaco;More clouds than sun;73;64;SSE;9;67%;30%;1
Wharton;Increasing clouds;70;57;SE;8;71%;27%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;64;53;S;14;35%;4%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;66;39;SE;9;32%;3%;3
Zapata;Partly sunny;71;60;SE;7;67%;5%;2
