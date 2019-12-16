TX Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;29;SSW;9;48%;0%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;26;SW;8;46%;0%;3

Alice;Winds subsiding;62;34;N;17;36%;15%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny;41;19;ESE;8;51%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunny, but chilly;45;21;W;8;45%;0%;3

Angleton;Winds subsiding;56;31;N;16;50%;14%;3

Arlington;Plenty of sun;51;32;W;9;47%;7%;3

Austin;Mostly sunny;55;32;N;10;40%;10%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;57;29;NNW;16;43%;10%;3

Bay;Winds subsiding;58;33;N;16;53%;14%;3

Beaumont;Sunny and cooler;55;32;NNW;11;55%;13%;3

Beeville;Sunny and cooler;61;35;N;13;39%;14%;4

Borger;Sunny, but chilly;46;24;W;7;45%;2%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny;53;28;WSW;7;53%;4%;3

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;51;29;SW;6;55%;3%;3

Brenham;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;28;NNW;12;49%;14%;3

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;51;26;W;7;52%;4%;3

Brownsville;Cooler;62;42;NNW;15;50%;16%;4

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;50;22;WNW;8;49%;4%;3

Burnet;Mostly sunny;52;26;NNW;10;42%;10%;3

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;48;18;W;7;50%;2%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, cooler;58;24;NNW;10;35%;6%;3

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;51;25;W;8;45%;1%;3

Cleburne;Sunny, but cool;51;30;W;10;54%;7%;3

College Station;Winds subsiding;55;30;N;16;48%;13%;3

Comanche;Mostly sunny, cool;51;30;WNW;9;49%;6%;3

Conroe;Sunny and cooler;54;28;N;9;49%;14%;3

Corpus Christi;Sunny and cooler;61;34;N;20;42%;15%;4

Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;WNW;10;48%;9%;3

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;29;N;11;33%;4%;4

Dalhart;Sunny, but chilly;46;17;WNW;9;43%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;WNW;11;47%;7%;3

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;WNW;12;47%;8%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;52;30;WNW;13;48%;7%;3

Decatur;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;30;W;6;55%;5%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny, cooler;59;29;NNE;11;32%;4%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;58;24;NNE;12;34%;4%;3

Denton;Mostly sunny, cool;50;27;W;9;50%;6%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny, cooler;53;27;N;7;42%;3%;3

Dumas;Sunny, but cold;43;19;WNW;9;51%;0%;3

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;39;NNW;14;36%;16%;4

El Paso;Partly sunny;47;23;E;7;31%;0%;3

Ellington;Sunny and cooler;54;35;N;15;51%;14%;3

Falfurrias;Sunny and cooler;61;34;N;11;36%;16%;4

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;29;NW;14;45%;9%;3

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;WSW;9;45%;6%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;W;12;47%;6%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;W;11;40%;6%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;W;10;50%;7%;3

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;51;22;NNW;11;44%;9%;3

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;49;27;W;8;53%;5%;3

Galveston;Windy;56;41;N;23;63%;13%;3

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;52;27;NW;9;49%;8%;3

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;54;29;NNW;11;45%;10%;3

Giddings;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;27;N;10;46%;13%;3

Gilmer;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;27;WNW;7;56%;7%;3

Graham;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;24;SW;7;55%;4%;3

Granbury;Mostly sunny;52;27;W;8;51%;6%;3

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;W;8;47%;7%;3

Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;W;8;51%;9%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;36;22;NE;19;55%;0%;3

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;51;29;NW;9;50%;6%;3

Harlingen;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;38;NNW;20;40%;16%;4

Hearne;Mostly sunny;53;26;NNW;12;49%;12%;3

Hebbronville;Sunny and cooler;59;33;N;10;34%;15%;4

Henderson;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;26;NW;8;54%;7%;3

Hereford;Sunny, but chilly;46;19;W;8;45%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;51;28;WNW;9;54%;8%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny, cooler;58;25;N;14;35%;6%;3

Houston;Sunny and cooler;54;34;N;11;49%;15%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Winds subsiding;56;35;N;18;46%;15%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and cooler;55;37;N;14;47%;15%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and cooler;55;29;N;14;54%;15%;3

Houston Clover;Winds subsiding;56;33;N;15;48%;14%;3

Houston Hooks;Sunny and cooler;55;30;N;13;49%;14%;3

Houston Hull;Winds subsiding;56;31;N;16;52%;15%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Winds subsiding;55;32;N;15;49%;15%;3

Huntsville;Sunlit and cooler;53;29;NNW;8;50%;12%;3

Ingleside;Sunny, windy, cooler;60;34;N;19;47%;15%;4

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;31;NNW;8;50%;7%;3

Jasper;Sunny and cooler;52;29;NNW;9;59%;13%;3

Junction;Mostly sunny;52;19;N;9;44%;8%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, cooler;56;25;N;13;41%;6%;3

Kerrville;Partly sunny;53;21;NNW;10;40%;8%;3

Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;29;NW;14;45%;9%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;28;NW;13;47%;9%;3

Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;63;33;N;17;38%;15%;4

La Grange;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;29;NNW;9;47%;14%;3

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;52;31;NNW;12;45%;10%;3

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;51;31;W;9;50%;8%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny, cooler;61;35;NE;11;35%;4%;4

Llano;Mostly sunny;54;24;NW;9;44%;8%;3

Longview;Mostly sunny;51;27;NW;8;53%;7%;3

Lubbock;Sunny, but chilly;46;22;W;7;42%;1%;3

Lufkin;Sunny and cooler;53;28;NNW;11;54%;10%;3

Mcallen;Winds subsiding;65;41;N;17;32%;16%;4

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;26;NW;14;52%;9%;3

Mckinney;Sunny, but cool;51;27;WNW;11;50%;7%;3

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;51;30;W;8;49%;7%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny;47;26;SW;6;43%;1%;3

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;47;26;SW;6;43%;1%;3

Midlothian;Sunny, but cool;51;29;NW;10;56%;8%;3

Mineola;Sunny;50;27;WNW;8;54%;6%;3

Mineral Wells;Sunny, but cool;52;27;W;10;49%;6%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;51;27;WNW;8;52%;5%;3

Nacogdoches;Sunny and cooler;52;25;NNW;9;51%;9%;3

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;56;28;NNW;12;40%;8%;3

Odessa;Mostly sunny;47;25;WSW;5;45%;1%;3

Orange;Sunny and cooler;54;32;NNW;9;55%;13%;3

Palacios;Sunny, windy, cooler;56;33;N;21;50%;14%;3

Palestine;Mostly sunny;52;27;NNW;9;49%;7%;3

Pampa;Sunny, but chilly;45;24;W;10;50%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny, but chilly;46;19;W;7;52%;2%;3

Paris;Sunny and chilly;49;28;W;9;56%;1%;3

Pecos;Mostly sunny, cold;47;21;SSW;4;56%;1%;3

Perryton;Plenty of sun;45;19;W;9;58%;0%;3

Plainview;Sunny, but chilly;44;18;W;7;55%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cooler;57;25;N;8;38%;6%;3

Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;58;43;N;18;57%;15%;4

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, cooler;60;48;N;20;51%;15%;4

Port Lavaca;Sunny and cooler;58;36;N;16;51%;15%;3

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;56;27;N;14;43%;8%;3

Robstown;Sunny and cooler;60;33;N;17;40%;14%;4

Rockport;Sunny and cooler;59;39;N;15;51%;15%;4

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;50;23;N;10;43%;3%;3

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;52;24;WSW;8;44%;1%;3

San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;57;28;N;11;37%;6%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, cooler;56;28;N;12;40%;7%;3

San Marcos;Partly sunny;56;28;NNW;12;41%;10%;3

Seminole;Sunny, but chilly;45;22;WSW;5;45%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;50;29;WSW;9;52%;6%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;26;WSW;6;49%;0%;3

Sonora;Partly sunny;50;20;NNW;9;48%;3%;3

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;52;28;WNW;10;48%;5%;3

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;50;29;W;10;55%;3%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;30;WSW;6;53%;0%;3

Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;26;NNW;15;52%;9%;3

Terrell;Plenty of sun;51;28;WNW;9;49%;8%;3

Tyler;Mostly sunny;51;28;NW;9;51%;6%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny, cooler;58;24;N;8;37%;4%;3

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;52;25;SSW;7;48%;1%;3

Victoria;Sunny and cooler;59;30;N;14;46%;15%;3

Waco;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;26;NW;14;50%;9%;3

Weslaco;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;39;NNW;14;40%;17%;4

Wharton;Sunny and cooler;55;30;NNW;15;52%;15%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, cool;52;26;WSW;7;49%;3%;3

Wink;Mostly sunny;49;21;WSW;4;41%;1%;3

Zapata;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;31;N;10;35%;8%;4

