TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;70;50;S;5;39%;3%;2

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;69;48;S;4;37%;3%;2

Alice;Partly sunny;78;53;SSE;6;48%;5%;4

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;72;50;SW;7;33%;0%;3

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;60;40;WSW;15;49%;7%;1

Angleton;Partly sunny;73;54;SE;5;62%;4%;4

Arlington;Partly sunny;66;46;S;4;53%;2%;3

Austin;Partly sunny;72;48;SSW;2;39%;0%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;73;47;SSE;6;44%;0%;3

Bay;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;ESE;4;63%;3%;4

Beaumont;Partly sunny;72;50;ESE;4;61%;6%;3

Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;78;55;SE;6;62%;5%;4

Borger;Mild with some sun;62;39;SW;11;49%;11%;2

Bowie;Partly sunny;68;46;SSE;1;51%;4%;2

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;68;47;S;4;50%;3%;2

Brenham;Periods of sun;71;50;SE;5;57%;7%;3

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;66;44;SSE;1;50%;4%;2

Brownsville;Partly sunny;81;64;ESE;5;73%;8%;4

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;69;41;S;4;51%;4%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny;69;46;S;5;47%;1%;3

Canadian;Mild with some sun;62;35;SSW;10;59%;9%;2

Castroville;Partly sunny;73;45;E;6;50%;0%;4

Childress;Partly sunny;62;40;S;7;49%;7%;2

Cleburne;Partly sunny;67;46;S;5;56%;2%;3

College Station;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;SE;5;49%;6%;3

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;70;49;S;4;47%;3%;3

Conroe;Partly sunny;71;47;ESE;5;54%;5%;3

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;SSE;7;56%;6%;4

Corsicana;Periods of sun;68;46;SSE;4;55%;1%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny;76;49;ESE;4;43%;0%;4

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;32;N;9;49%;12%;1

Dallas Love;Periods of sun;68;48;SSE;2;45%;2%;3

Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun;68;47;S;4;43%;2%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;67;46;S;3;46%;2%;3

Decatur;Sun and clouds;65;46;S;3;53%;4%;2

Del Rio;Partly sunny;75;48;SSE;4;42%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;73;45;SE;4;44%;0%;4

Denton;Clouds and sun;65;45;S;4;57%;3%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny;70;46;ESE;5;49%;3%;4

Dumas;Sun and some clouds;58;33;WSW;11;55%;11%;2

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;SE;4;64%;7%;4

El Paso;Rather cloudy;64;47;WSW;6;51%;27%;1

Ellington;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;5;53%;5%;3

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;80;58;SE;4;59%;4%;4

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;70;46;SSE;4;43%;0%;3

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;66;47;S;4;50%;3%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of sun;67;46;S;4;46%;3%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Periods of sun;70;51;S;3;40%;3%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;69;45;S;2;49%;2%;3

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, nice;69;45;SSW;5;49%;1%;4

Gainesville;Clouds and sun;64;44;S;4;57%;4%;3

Galveston;Partly sunny;69;63;SE;7;68%;4%;4

Gatesville;Partly sunny;69;44;S;4;52%;1%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny;70;47;S;6;49%;0%;3

Giddings;Partly sunny;70;48;SSE;5;55%;7%;3

Gilmer;Periods of sun;67;45;SSE;3;55%;6%;3

Graham;Partial sunshine;66;44;SSE;3;56%;4%;3

Granbury;Partly sunny;68;45;SSE;3;54%;3%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;66;48;S;4;49%;2%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny;68;47;S;3;51%;2%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Rather cloudy, windy;59;44;W;22;46%;1%;2

Hamilton;Periods of sun;69;46;S;4;50%;2%;3

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;79;61;SE;7;72%;8%;4

Hearne;Partly sunny;70;46;SE;4;57%;8%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;79;55;ESE;4;52%;3%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny;68;45;SSE;3;56%;5%;3

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;60;42;WSW;13;48%;6%;1

Hillsboro;Periods of sun;68;45;SSE;4;55%;2%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny;74;45;E;6;39%;0%;4

Houston;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;SSE;5;56%;4%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, nice;72;56;SSE;7;51%;4%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;SSE;2;48%;4%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;72;51;SSE;3;60%;4%;3

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;72;54;SSE;5;55%;4%;3

Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;71;49;SE;4;50%;4%;3

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;73;51;SSE;5;55%;4%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;72;51;SE;6;50%;4%;3

Huntsville;Partly sunny;70;49;SE;4;55%;5%;3

Ingleside;Partly sunny;74;59;SE;6;60%;6%;4

Jacksonville;Periods of sun;68;48;SSE;4;51%;4%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny;69;45;SE;4;60%;2%;3

Junction;Clouds and sun, nice;73;45;SSW;3;40%;1%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Periods of sunshine;73;47;E;5;41%;0%;4

Kerrville;Periods of sun, nice;72;44;SSW;5;49%;1%;4

Killeen;Partly sunny;70;46;SSE;4;43%;0%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun;70;46;S;4;45%;0%;3

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;80;56;SE;6;55%;4%;4

La Grange;Partly sunny;72;49;SE;5;60%;7%;3

Lago Vista;Periods of sun;69;48;SSE;3;45%;0%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny;66;45;S;4;54%;3%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;E;5;54%;0%;4

Llano;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;S;3;53%;25%;3

Longview;Periods of sun;67;46;SSE;3;56%;5%;3

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;61;41;SW;9;49%;4%;1

Lufkin;Partly sunny;69;46;SE;3;55%;2%;3

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;83;62;ESE;4;62%;7%;4

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;69;44;S;4;48%;1%;3

Mckinney;Partly sunny;67;45;S;2;50%;2%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny;66;45;S;3;54%;3%;3

Midland;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SW;6;42%;4%;2

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SW;6;42%;4%;2

Midlothian;Periods of sun;67;44;S;1;53%;2%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny;67;45;SSE;4;56%;7%;3

Mineral Wells;Partial sunshine;67;43;SSE;3;51%;3%;3

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;67;46;S;4;55%;7%;3

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;68;42;SE;4;56%;3%;3

New Braunfels;Periods of sun, nice;72;46;SSE;7;52%;0%;4

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;67;46;SSW;7;45%;4%;2

Orange;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;ESE;4;61%;6%;3

Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;ESE;7;62%;4%;4

Palestine;Periods of sun;69;45;SSE;3;55%;3%;3

Pampa;Partly sunny;60;39;SSW;14;48%;7%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;60;34;SSW;10;50%;8%;2

Paris;Partly sunny;65;47;SSE;5;56%;9%;3

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;68;47;SW;4;48%;4%;2

Perryton;Partly sunny, mild;59;32;SSW;11;59%;11%;2

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;63;39;SW;10;49%;4%;1

Pleasanton;Periods of sun, nice;73;45;E;5;53%;0%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;70;63;SE;6;80%;6%;4

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;SE;7;77%;7%;4

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SE;6;69%;5%;4

Randolph AFB;Periods of sun, nice;72;47;E;7;44%;0%;4

Robstown;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;SSE;5;54%;5%;4

Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;SE;5;74%;6%;4

Rocksprings;Periods of sun, mild;70;48;S;6;48%;0%;4

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;48;SSW;3;41%;1%;2

San Antonio;Partly sunny;73;46;E;6;51%;0%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;ESE;5;43%;0%;4

San Marcos;Partly sunny;71;45;S;7;52%;0%;3

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;63;45;SW;7;49%;5%;2

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;66;45;S;2;49%;3%;3

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;63;43;SSW;7;54%;6%;2

Sonora;Partly sunny;70;45;SSW;6;48%;2%;3

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;69;47;S;2;42%;4%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;67;48;S;3;54%;9%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SSW;8;45%;4%;2

Temple;Periods of sun;70;45;SSE;5;49%;0%;3

Terrell;Partly sunny;67;45;SSE;4;55%;3%;3

Tyler;Partly sunny;69;47;SSE;4;52%;6%;3

Uvalde;Periods of sun;73;45;E;5;53%;0%;4

Vernon;Periods of sun;65;42;S;5;51%;7%;2

Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;SE;6;67%;6%;4

Waco;Partly sunny;69;43;SSE;4;48%;1%;3

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;81;63;ESE;7;63%;7%;4

Wharton;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;SE;5;68%;4%;4

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;65;45;SSE;2;51%;6%;2

Wink;Mostly cloudy;68;47;WSW;4;46%;5%;2

Zapata;Mostly sunny;80;56;ESE;4;57%;2%;4

