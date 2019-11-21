TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cooler;54;37;SE;12;65%;7%;2
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, cooler;54;36;SSE;10;64%;7%;2
Alice;An afternoon shower;81;55;NNE;8;70%;45%;1
Alpine;Periods of sun;63;38;W;9;47%;0%;4
Amarillo;Chilly with some sun;44;30;S;6;87%;23%;2
Angleton;Showers and t-storms;78;48;NNW;9;84%;83%;1
Arlington;Cooler, morning rain;55;38;NNW;10;90%;72%;1
Austin;A morning t-storm;68;46;N;6;65%;58%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A morning t-storm;70;44;N;11;69%;67%;1
Bay;A shower or t-storm;80;50;N;8;88%;74%;1
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;78;50;WNW;9;86%;88%;1
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;54;NNE;9;73%;32%;1
Borger;Cold with some sun;45;31;SSW;5;82%;27%;2
Bowie;A little a.m. rain;53;34;NNE;10;77%;61%;1
Breckenridge;Clearing and cooler;54;36;E;8;86%;15%;1
Brenham;A shower or t-storm;75;45;NNW;9;88%;61%;1
Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;52;30;NNE;10;80%;70%;1
Brownsville;Partly sunny;85;63;S;10;74%;33%;3
Brownwood;A little a.m. rain;57;34;NE;9;89%;58%;2
Burnet;A morning t-storm;62;39;N;7;83%;59%;1
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;44;28;S;6;85%;26%;1
Castroville;A morning t-storm;72;44;NNE;6;78%;56%;2
Childress;Mostly cloudy;50;32;SE;10;61%;9%;1
Cleburne;A little a.m. rain;56;38;N;10;93%;65%;1
College Station;A shower or t-storm;72;46;NNW;11;80%;60%;1
Comanche;A little a.m. rain;54;38;NNE;8;96%;59%;1
Conroe;Spotty showers;76;44;NNW;8;91%;83%;1
Corpus Christi;A shower in spots;81;54;NNE;10;75%;73%;1
Corsicana;Cooler, morning rain;63;40;NNW;11;90%;72%;1
Cotulla;Low clouds breaking;79;51;NE;7;67%;26%;2
Dalhart;Partly sunny, chilly;47;27;SW;6;66%;27%;2
Dallas Love;Cooler, morning rain;55;39;NNW;12;70%;73%;1
Dallas Redbird;Cooler, morning rain;57;39;NNW;14;73%;69%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler, morning rain;56;38;NNW;14;69%;76%;1
Decatur;Morning rain;52;35;NNW;8;92%;69%;1
Del Rio;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;NE;12;51%;6%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;47;NE;13;55%;7%;3
Denton;Morning rain, cooler;53;34;NNW;11;95%;76%;1
Dryden;Partly sunny;71;43;NNW;7;55%;2%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny, chilly;41;27;SSW;6;84%;29%;2
Edinburg;Partly sunny;86;62;NNE;8;66%;23%;2
El Paso;Mostly sunny;60;38;WNW;9;55%;0%;4
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;76;52;NNW;8;84%;85%;1
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;84;56;N;7;67%;24%;1
Fort Hood;A morning t-storm;60;40;N;12;77%;61%;1
Fort Worth;Cooler, morning rain;55;38;NNW;11;87%;73%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Morning rain, cooler;55;36;N;14;66%;77%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Cooler, morning rain;56;40;N;13;65%;73%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler, morning rain;55;34;N;12;75%;68%;1
Fredericksburg;A morning t-storm;62;38;N;7;83%;57%;2
Gainesville;A little a.m. rain;50;32;NNW;11;93%;65%;1
Galveston;Showers and t-storms;74;54;NW;11;88%;82%;1
Gatesville;Cooler, morning rain;60;38;N;8;92%;70%;1
Georgetown;A morning t-storm;65;41;N;8;79%;59%;2
Giddings;A shower in the a.m.;70;42;N;7;97%;63%;1
Gilmer;Heavy morning rain;64;38;NW;6;93%;80%;1
Graham;Decreasing clouds;51;31;NE;8;93%;30%;1
Granbury;Cooler, morning rain;54;35;NNW;9;91%;67%;1
Grand Prairie;Cooler, morning rain;57;37;NNW;10;78%;71%;1
Greenville;Heavy morning rain;59;37;NNW;9;89%;76%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;51;34;WNW;24;64%;0%;4
Hamilton;A little a.m. rain;56;37;N;9;95%;65%;1
Harlingen;Rather cloudy;85;62;S;12;71%;31%;2
Hearne;Showers around;67;40;NNW;9;92%;69%;1
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;N;6;75%;19%;2
Henderson;Heavy rain;67;39;NW;7;96%;81%;1
Hereford;Partly sunny, chilly;49;31;SW;6;76%;16%;2
Hillsboro;Cooler, morning rain;59;38;NNW;10;92%;67%;1
Hondo;A morning t-storm;75;45;NNE;9;63%;56%;3
Houston;Showers and t-storms;78;50;NNW;7;86%;84%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;79;52;NNW;10;80%;80%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;78;53;NNW;6;81%;84%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;77;47;NNW;6;86%;79%;1
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;79;49;NNW;8;82%;80%;1
Houston Hooks;Times of rain;77;47;NNW;8;74%;93%;1
Houston Hull;Showers;78;48;NNW;10;82%;95%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;78;49;NNW;9;81%;80%;1
Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;72;43;NNW;7;92%;66%;1
Ingleside;Inc. clouds;79;52;N;7;83%;55%;2
Jacksonville;Periods of rain;66;42;NNW;7;97%;77%;1
Jasper;Showers and t-storms;74;46;NW;6;95%;98%;1
Junction;Cooler;62;35;NE;8;67%;18%;4
Kellyusa Airport;A morning t-storm;75;43;NNE;8;68%;56%;1
Kerrville;A morning t-storm;65;38;NNE;7;78%;56%;2
Killeen;A morning t-storm;60;40;N;12;77%;61%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;A morning t-storm;60;38;N;11;76%;61%;1
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;56;N;8;72%;29%;1
La Grange;A shower;75;46;N;7;89%;60%;2
Lago Vista;A morning t-storm;62;45;N;7;85%;65%;1
Lancaster;Cooler, morning rain;57;37;NNW;10;93%;68%;1
Laredo;Partly sunny, humid;83;56;NNE;7;67%;13%;4
Llano;A morning t-storm;63;37;N;7;82%;58%;1
Longview;Heavy morning rain;66;39;NW;7;93%;83%;1
Lubbock;Partly sunny;49;37;WSW;6;85%;7%;2
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;72;44;NW;8;87%;75%;1
Mcallen;Clouds and sun, warm;86;63;S;9;67%;23%;2
Mcgregor;A little a.m. rain;60;38;NNW;12;74%;63%;1
Mckinney;Cooler, morning rain;54;35;NNW;13;73%;86%;1
Mesquite;Morning rain, cooler;57;38;NNW;10;92%;68%;1
Midland;Partly sunny, cooler;58;37;S;7;59%;4%;3
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, cooler;58;37;S;7;59%;4%;3
Midlothian;Cooler, morning rain;57;38;NNW;11;83%;69%;1
Mineola;Cooler, morning rain;62;37;NW;7;93%;75%;1
Mineral Wells;Cooler, morning rain;55;35;NNE;12;71%;73%;1
Mount Pleasant;Morning rain, cooler;62;37;NW;7;93%;76%;1
Nacogdoches;Rain, some heavy;70;41;NW;8;91%;83%;1
New Braunfels;A morning t-storm;71;45;N;7;81%;58%;1
Odessa;Cooler with some sun;60;38;W;9;57%;4%;4
Orange;Showers and t-storms;76;51;W;8;89%;86%;1
Palacios;A shower or t-storm;77;50;N;9;81%;73%;2
Palestine;Rain, not as warm;67;39;NNW;7;92%;76%;1
Pampa;Chilly with some sun;44;30;SSW;6;82%;24%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cold with some sun;44;26;SSE;5;69%;27%;2
Paris;Heavy morning rain;55;36;NNW;11;91%;83%;1
Pecos;Cooler;64;37;W;11;51%;2%;4
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;42;28;SSW;6;89%;31%;1
Plainview;Partly sunny, chilly;48;31;SW;6;85%;11%;2
Pleasanton;A morning t-storm;74;46;NNE;5;77%;56%;1
Port Aransas;Inc. clouds;75;54;N;7;91%;41%;2
Port Isabel;Periods of sun;81;64;S;11;81%;34%;2
Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;79;52;N;9;81%;73%;2
Randolph AFB;A morning t-storm;72;44;NNE;9;73%;57%;1
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;80;55;NNE;8;75%;30%;1
Rockport;Inc. clouds;77;53;N;6;86%;66%;2
Rocksprings;Mainly cloudy;64;42;N;9;66%;16%;3
San Angelo;Cooler;63;37;ESE;8;59%;7%;2
San Antonio;A morning t-storm;73;46;NNE;6;76%;56%;1
San Antonio Stinson;A morning t-storm;74;46;NNE;7;68%;56%;1
San Marcos;A morning t-storm;69;43;N;8;82%;62%;1
Seminole;Partly sunny, cooler;55;37;W;5;66%;4%;3
Sherman-Denison;Morning rain, cooler;53;35;NNW;12;73%;72%;1
Snyder;Partial sunshine;53;36;S;6;92%;6%;2
Sonora;Clouds and sun;62;38;NE;9;70%;10%;4
Stephenville;A little a.m. rain;53;34;NNE;12;76%;65%;1
Sulphur Springs;Heavy morning rain;58;38;NW;9;93%;79%;1
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;53;40;SSE;7;94%;6%;2
Temple;A morning t-storm;60;37;N;13;77%;59%;1
Terrell;Cooler, morning rain;59;37;NNW;9;92%;72%;1
Tyler;Heavy morning rain;66;38;NW;8;93%;81%;1
Uvalde;A morning t-storm;73;45;NE;6;72%;55%;2
Vernon;Periods of sun;51;32;ENE;9;79%;13%;1
Victoria;A shower or t-storm;81;49;N;8;83%;64%;2
Waco;Cooler, morning rain;62;38;NNW;14;70%;71%;1
Weslaco;Mainly cloudy;85;63;SW;8;66%;23%;2
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;79;49;N;8;86%;82%;2
Wichita Falls;Decreasing clouds;49;32;ENE;11;70%;21%;1
Wink;Cooler;61;34;SSE;8;53%;4%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny;81;58;N;6;69%;16%;3
