TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;59;40;SSE;7;45%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, cooler;58;35;S;7;42%;0%;4
Alice;Partly sunny;72;43;NE;11;40%;13%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;57;41;S;8;52%;0%;5
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SSW;9;53%;0%;4
Angleton;Partly sunny, cool;65;42;N;9;55%;7%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny;58;38;ESE;8;52%;1%;4
Austin;Mostly sunny, cool;64;40;NNE;7;40%;2%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, cool;65;38;N;12;43%;2%;4
Bay;Partly sunny;67;43;N;9;57%;10%;4
Beaumont;Mostly sunny, cool;66;40;NNE;7;56%;8%;4
Beeville;Partly sunny;71;42;NNE;8;47%;14%;4
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;SSW;7;52%;2%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny;58;31;SSE;5;53%;2%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cool;60;38;SSE;6;50%;1%;4
Brenham;Mostly sunny, cool;65;39;N;7;55%;3%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;59;30;S;5;50%;0%;4
Brownsville;Partly sunny;72;53;NNW;11;62%;34%;3
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cool;59;32;SE;9;51%;1%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny, cool;61;35;NE;9;49%;2%;4
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;S;6;55%;2%;4
Castroville;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;8;46%;2%;4
Childress;Sunny;55;35;S;6;45%;1%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;ESE;9;58%;1%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny, cool;64;40;NNE;11;48%;3%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny, cool;59;35;SSE;8;53%;2%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny, cool;65;37;NNE;6;57%;4%;4
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;71;44;N;14;45%;15%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, cool;60;37;NNE;9;58%;1%;4
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;70;44;E;8;38%;1%;5
Dalhart;Sunny, but cold;53;28;SSW;13;51%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, cool;59;41;SSE;9;48%;1%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, cool;59;37;SSW;11;50%;1%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cool;59;38;S;11;50%;1%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny, cool;58;36;SSE;5;53%;2%;4
Del Rio;Partly sunny;68;44;SSE;8;38%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, cool;67;40;SE;9;42%;0%;4
Denton;Mostly sunny, cool;59;35;SE;8;53%;0%;4
Dryden;Partly sunny, cool;63;40;SE;10;41%;0%;4
Dumas;Sunny, but cold;52;29;SSW;10;56%;0%;4
Edinburg;Partly sunny;73;49;NNE;10;52%;25%;5
El Paso;Partial sunshine;63;42;ESE;8;32%;0%;4
Ellington;Partly sunny, cool;64;44;NNE;9;48%;7%;4
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;71;45;NNE;8;48%;18%;5
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;61;36;ENE;11;47%;2%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, cool;59;39;SE;8;47%;1%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, cool;59;37;S;10;49%;0%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;61;37;S;10;44%;1%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;S;8;52%;1%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cool;60;32;E;9;57%;2%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;58;33;SSE;7;60%;0%;4
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;65;52;NE;15;55%;9%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cool;60;34;NNE;9;55%;2%;4
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cool;62;36;NNW;9;52%;2%;4
Giddings;Mostly sunny, cool;64;36;N;7;59%;4%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, cool;59;31;NNW;6;65%;1%;4
Graham;Mostly sunny, cool;59;33;SSE;5;52%;1%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny, cool;61;34;SE;7;51%;1%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, cool;59;39;ESE;8;54%;1%;4
Greenville;Mostly sunny, cool;60;36;N;7;54%;1%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;49;36;E;28;58%;0%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, cool;59;34;SE;9;53%;2%;4
Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;72;49;NNW;15;59%;31%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny, cool;63;33;N;8;62%;3%;4
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;70;41;NE;6;44%;15%;5
Henderson;Mostly sunny, cool;59;31;N;6;63%;4%;4
Hereford;Sunshine;54;33;SSW;8;54%;0%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;NE;9;53%;1%;4
Hondo;Mostly sunny;68;38;ENE;12;40%;1%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny, cool;66;43;NNE;7;51%;5%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, cool;66;44;NNE;12;47%;6%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, cool;66;44;N;6;45%;6%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, cool;65;41;N;7;55%;6%;4
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, cool;66;44;NNE;9;49%;7%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, cool;64;40;N;8;46%;6%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, cool;66;43;N;10;52%;6%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, cool;65;41;NNE;10;50%;5%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny, cool;63;38;NNE;6;59%;4%;4
Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;70;48;N;14;50%;14%;5
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;N;6;60%;2%;4
Jasper;Mostly sunny;64;36;N;6;60%;3%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny, cool;62;33;N;8;49%;0%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;66;38;NE;11;43%;2%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, cool;62;34;ENE;9;53%;1%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny, cool;61;36;ENE;11;47%;2%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;61;37;NE;11;48%;2%;4
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;71;42;NNE;11;45%;16%;5
La Grange;Mostly sunny, cool;66;38;N;7;56%;4%;4
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cool;61;37;NE;8;49%;2%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cool;58;36;ENE;8;54%;2%;4
Laredo;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;ESE;8;44%;2%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny;64;34;ESE;7;53%;2%;4
Longview;Mostly sunny, cool;59;32;NNW;6;62%;2%;4
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;55;34;SSW;6;51%;1%;4
Lufkin;Mostly sunny, cool;62;35;NNE;7;54%;3%;4
Mcallen;Partly sunny;74;51;NE;12;49%;26%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;60;34;ENE;11;51%;2%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, cool;59;34;S;10;51%;0%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;NE;8;54%;2%;4
Midland;Partly sunny, cooler;58;41;SSE;6;43%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, cooler;58;41;SSE;6;43%;0%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;58;35;S;8;59%;1%;4
Mineola;Mostly sunny, cool;58;33;N;6;63%;2%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cool;60;32;SSE;8;50%;2%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;59;31;NNW;7;56%;1%;4
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, cool;60;33;N;6;61%;2%;4
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, cool;66;37;N;9;49%;2%;4
Odessa;Partly sunny;58;41;SSE;7;48%;0%;4
Orange;Partly sunny, cool;65;38;N;6;56%;8%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny;67;42;N;13;49%;9%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny, cool;60;35;NNE;7;61%;3%;4
Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;S;8;53%;0%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;54;31;SSW;7;51%;2%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny;58;34;N;9;55%;1%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny;58;37;ESE;6;48%;0%;4
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;S;8;60%;0%;4
Plainview;Mostly sunny;53;31;SSW;7;57%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;67;38;NE;7;45%;2%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;68;58;NNE;13;54%;16%;5
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;72;60;NNE;16;61%;34%;3
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;68;45;N;11;53%;10%;4
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;65;36;NNE;12;44%;2%;4
Robstown;Partly sunny;70;43;NNE;11;44%;15%;5
Rockport;Partly sunny;69;52;NNE;11;52%;13%;5
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;62;40;SE;10;50%;0%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny, cool;62;39;SSE;8;45%;0%;4
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, cool;66;39;NNE;8;46%;2%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;66;38;NE;10;43%;4%;4
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, cool;65;36;N;9;50%;4%;4
Seminole;Partly sunny;55;34;SSW;6;53%;1%;4
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;59;38;SSW;8;56%;0%;4
Snyder;Partly sunny;56;38;S;7;53%;0%;4
Sonora;Partly sunny, cool;62;39;SE;10;50%;0%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;32;SSE;8;49%;1%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;60;33;N;8;57%;1%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;57;41;S;7;52%;0%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny, cool;61;34;NE;12;53%;2%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;60;33;NNE;8;56%;2%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny;60;34;N;7;58%;2%;4
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;67;41;ENE;7;48%;0%;4
Vernon;Sunny and cool;58;35;SSE;6;48%;1%;4
Victoria;Partly sunny;68;39;N;8;57%;10%;4
Waco;Mostly sunny, cool;61;35;ENE;12;51%;2%;4
Weslaco;Partly sunny;71;49;N;10;55%;28%;5
Wharton;Mostly sunny, cool;66;39;N;8;57%;7%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;58;34;S;4;51%;0%;4
Wink;Partly sunny;58;35;SSE;5;41%;0%;4
Zapata;Partly sunny;72;45;NE;6;49%;11%;5
