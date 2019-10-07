TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;81;64;SSE;10;40%;1%;5
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;SSE;9;38%;3%;5
Alice;Mostly sunny;89;66;SE;8;55%;6%;6
Alpine;Sunshine and warmer;81;61;S;8;51%;11%;6
Amarillo;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;57;S;17;53%;19%;5
Angleton;Lots of sun, nice;83;60;ESE;7;62%;7%;6
Arlington;Sunny and delightful;80;59;SE;7;50%;0%;5
Austin;Warmer with sunshine;87;62;E;4;40%;4%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine;87;59;ESE;7;46%;4%;6
Bay;Mostly sunny;86;62;E;6;64%;6%;6
Beaumont;Sunlit and pleasant;82;64;NNE;6;68%;8%;6
Beeville;Mostly sunny;88;66;ESE;7;60%;8%;6
Borger;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;60;S;15;46%;16%;5
Bowie;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;SE;5;50%;0%;5
Breckenridge;Sunny and nice;81;62;SSE;7;52%;3%;5
Brenham;Mostly sunny;85;59;E;6;57%;5%;6
Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SE;4;48%;0%;5
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NE;8;73%;47%;5
Brownwood;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SE;6;55%;0%;5
Burnet;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;ESE;5;53%;2%;6
Canadian;Sunny and breezy;76;58;S;15;51%;28%;5
Castroville;Mostly sunny, nice;88;61;ESE;6;51%;0%;6
Childress;Sunny and nice;78;58;SSE;11;46%;43%;5
Cleburne;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;ESE;7;55%;0%;5
College Station;Warmer with sunshine;83;62;ESE;7;50%;4%;6
Comanche;Sunny and nice;80;58;SE;5;55%;0%;5
Conroe;Nice with sunshine;82;58;E;5;63%;7%;6
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;87;69;ESE;10;59%;10%;6
Corsicana;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;E;6;53%;0%;5
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;91;67;ESE;6;47%;1%;6
Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;80;53;SSW;21;47%;6%;5
Dallas Love;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;ESE;5;42%;0%;5
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;SE;8;42%;0%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and nice;80;58;ESE;7;43%;0%;5
Decatur;Sunny and nice;78;58;SE;6;53%;0%;5
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;7;49%;0%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;86;66;SE;7;51%;0%;6
Denton;Sunny and beautiful;79;57;ESE;7;54%;0%;5
Dryden;Clouds and sun;84;61;SE;7;54%;1%;6
Dumas;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;56;SSW;17;53%;11%;5
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;89;71;E;7;62%;43%;7
El Paso;Mostly sunny;83;64;WSW;7;49%;43%;6
Ellington;Lots of sun, nice;82;67;NNE;7;58%;6%;6
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;SE;6;58%;8%;6
Fort Hood;Sunny;83;59;ESE;6;44%;1%;6
Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;SE;6;47%;0%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;SE;8;46%;0%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sun;81;62;SE;6;41%;0%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;81;58;SE;5;45%;0%;5
Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;SE;5;54%;0%;6
Gainesville;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;SE;6;59%;0%;5
Galveston;Mostly sunny, nice;82;74;E;11;67%;12%;6
Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;ESE;6;52%;0%;5
Georgetown;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;ESE;6;55%;1%;6
Giddings;Mostly sunny;85;59;ESE;5;53%;5%;6
Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;78;51;ENE;5;64%;3%;5
Graham;Sunny and nice;80;57;SE;5;53%;26%;5
Granbury;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;SE;6;51%;0%;5
Grand Prairie;Sunny and nice;80;60;ESE;7;49%;0%;5
Greenville;Sunny and nice;80;54;ESE;6;49%;0%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;59;WNW;13;59%;44%;6
Hamilton;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SE;5;55%;0%;5
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;86;70;E;12;70%;45%;4
Hearne;Sunny and warmer;84;57;E;6;55%;6%;6
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, nice;86;66;SE;5;61%;5%;6
Henderson;Sunny and warmer;78;52;ENE;6;62%;5%;5
Hereford;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;57;SSW;15;52%;19%;5
Hillsboro;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;E;7;51%;0%;5
Hondo;Mostly sunny;88;62;ESE;7;44%;0%;6
Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;E;6;61%;7%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunshine, pleasant;83;65;NNE;9;55%;6%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;84;66;ENE;3;54%;6%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;82;60;ENE;5;63%;6%;6
Houston Clover;Sunshine, pleasant;83;63;NE;7;57%;6%;6
Houston Hooks;Sunny and nice;82;60;ENE;6;54%;7%;6
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;84;62;ESE;7;60%;5%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and nice;82;62;NE;8;57%;6%;6
Huntsville;Sunny and nice;82;60;E;4;62%;5%;6
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;86;73;ESE;10;63%;45%;6
Jacksonville;Sunny and warmer;78;56;E;6;63%;6%;5
Jasper;Sunshine and nice;80;58;NE;4;71%;8%;6
Junction;Sunny;84;58;SSE;4;48%;0%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;87;63;E;6;45%;0%;6
Kerrville;Nice with sunshine;84;57;SE;6;52%;0%;6
Killeen;Sunny;83;59;ESE;6;44%;1%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;ESE;6;48%;1%;6
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;8;55%;9%;6
La Grange;Mostly sunny, nice;86;60;ESE;5;57%;6%;6
Lago Vista;Sunny and warmer;83;62;E;4;47%;2%;6
Lancaster;Sunny and nice;80;56;ESE;7;52%;0%;5
Laredo;A shower;91;71;SE;5;53%;57%;6
Llano;Nice with sunshine;84;56;SE;5;53%;2%;6
Longview;Sunny and warmer;79;53;E;6;59%;3%;5
Lubbock;Sunny and nice;77;60;S;11;55%;42%;5
Lufkin;Sunny and beautiful;82;58;NE;6;57%;9%;5
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;90;72;ESE;10;58%;44%;7
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;ESE;7;47%;0%;5
Mckinney;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;ESE;7;44%;0%;5
Mesquite;Sunny and nice;79;56;ESE;6;51%;0%;5
Midland;Nice with sunshine;84;65;S;11;44%;10%;5
Midland Airpark;Nice with sunshine;84;65;S;11;44%;10%;5
Midlothian;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;SE;4;47%;0%;5
Mineola;Sunny and warmer;78;53;E;5;59%;4%;5
Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;SE;6;49%;0%;5
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;E;5;53%;4%;5
Nacogdoches;Sunny and nice;81;55;ENE;5;63%;7%;5
New Braunfels;Abundant sunshine;86;60;E;6;51%;0%;6
Odessa;Sunshine, pleasant;84;63;S;10;49%;14%;6
Orange;Abundant sunshine;81;62;NE;5;66%;7%;6
Palacios;Mostly sunny;86;65;E;10;55%;6%;6
Palestine;Sunny and warmer;80;56;E;6;61%;7%;5
Pampa;Sunny and breezy;75;56;S;17;49%;19%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and breezy;76;58;S;18;43%;18%;5
Paris;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;ESE;6;52%;3%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;62;SSE;6;47%;26%;6
Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;S;15;51%;16%;5
Plainview;Sunny and nice;75;57;S;11;53%;43%;5
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, nice;88;62;E;6;52%;0%;6
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, nice;82;77;ESE;9;66%;13%;5
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;84;78;ENE;12;72%;47%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;86;68;E;8;58%;5%;6
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;85;62;E;7;50%;0%;6
Robstown;Mostly sunny;87;68;SE;8;56%;8%;6
Rockport;Mostly sunny;85;74;ESE;7;65%;8%;6
Rocksprings;Sunshine, pleasant;82;62;SSE;5;57%;0%;6
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;86;62;S;6;44%;0%;6
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;87;61;E;6;52%;0%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;89;65;E;7;43%;0%;6
San Marcos;Sunny and nice;86;59;ESE;7;54%;2%;6
Seminole;Sunshine and nice;81;59;S;8;52%;40%;5
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;SE;6;50%;0%;5
Snyder;Sunshine, pleasant;80;62;SSE;8;59%;7%;5
Sonora;Mostly sunny;84;63;SSE;6;55%;0%;6
Stephenville;Sunny and delightful;79;56;SE;4;45%;0%;5
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and nice;79;53;E;6;50%;4%;5
Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;SSE;8;54%;4%;5
Temple;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;E;7;50%;1%;5
Terrell;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;E;7;52%;0%;5
Tyler;Sunny and warmer;80;55;E;7;56%;5%;5
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;87;61;ESE;5;59%;0%;6
Vernon;Sunny and nice;80;60;SSE;9;50%;47%;5
Victoria;Mostly sunny;87;63;ESE;6;60%;6%;6
Waco;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;ESE;7;44%;0%;5
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ENE;7;63%;44%;7
Wharton;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;SE;6;66%;6%;6
Wichita Falls;Sunny and nice;79;59;SE;7;48%;27%;5
Wink;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;10;39%;30%;6
Zapata;Sunshine, pleasant;90;69;ESE;5;58%;7%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather