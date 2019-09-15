TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;SE;8;40%;13%;8
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;SSE;8;39%;13%;8
Alice;Showers and t-storms;91;75;ENE;9;70%;84%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;84;61;SE;6;54%;4%;8
Amarillo;Warm with some sun;88;66;S;13;45%;16%;7
Angleton;Heavy thunderstorms;88;72;E;11;81%;85%;5
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;6;52%;11%;7
Austin;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;4;46%;18%;8
Austin Bergstrom;Partial sunshine;98;72;SE;8;54%;35%;7
Bay;Showers and t-storms;90;76;ENE;9;81%;84%;3
Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;93;75;E;7;71%;70%;7
Beeville;Showers and t-storms;93;75;E;8;66%;82%;5
Borger;Warm with some sun;92;71;S;11;41%;16%;7
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;SE;5;53%;12%;7
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SE;7;46%;13%;7
Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;6;60%;40%;8
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;SE;5;50%;12%;7
Brownsville;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;E;7;80%;68%;3
Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;ESE;6;50%;12%;8
Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;SE;6;50%;14%;8
Canadian;Sunshine and warm;93;70;S;11;45%;14%;7
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;7;54%;51%;5
Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;SSE;9;45%;14%;7
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;ESE;7;56%;11%;7
College Station;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SE;8;57%;36%;8
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;ESE;6;49%;12%;8
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;94;72;SE;6;65%;66%;7
Corpus Christi;Heavy thunderstorms;88;76;E;11;78%;90%;3
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;6;55%;12%;7
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;E;8;53%;53%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;89;63;S;18;40%;16%;7
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;6;45%;12%;7
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;8;47%;12%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;7;48%;11%;7
Decatur;Sunshine and warm;94;72;SE;5;51%;12%;7
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;6;50%;30%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;96;73;ESE;7;52%;32%;8
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;ESE;7;54%;11%;7
Dryden;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;8;48%;13%;8
Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;88;66;S;14;44%;15%;7
Edinburg;Showers and t-storms;90;76;NE;7;75%;75%;4
El Paso;Partial sunshine;87;69;S;6;51%;29%;8
Ellington;Showers and t-storms;89;77;E;11;74%;73%;5
Falfurrias;Showers and t-storms;90;74;ENE;7;71%;79%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;6;47%;13%;8
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;6;49%;11%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SE;7;49%;11%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;7;45%;11%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;6;47%;11%;7
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;92;68;SE;6;53%;47%;8
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;SE;6;57%;12%;7
Galveston;Heavy thunderstorms;88;80;ESE;15;80%;89%;5
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;SE;6;50%;11%;8
Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;5;51%;15%;8
Giddings;Hot with some sun;97;73;SSE;6;53%;30%;8
Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;ESE;5;64%;18%;7
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;SE;5;50%;13%;7
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;49%;12%;7
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;6;52%;11%;7
Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;ESE;5;50%;14%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;80;61;NNW;17;44%;12%;7
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;SE;6;50%;11%;8
Harlingen;A heavy thunderstorm;87;73;SSE;10;82%;79%;3
Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;6;54%;19%;8
Hebbronville;Showers and t-storms;91;73;E;7;62%;69%;6
Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SE;5;59%;19%;7
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;S;12;46%;16%;7
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;ESE;7;49%;10%;7
Hondo;Partly sunny;96;73;E;9;50%;52%;7
Houston;Showers and t-storms;92;77;ESE;8;68%;82%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;90;76;E;12;70%;83%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;92;77;E;7;64%;82%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;90;73;E;9;77%;83%;4
Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;89;77;E;11;78%;81%;3
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;92;74;E;8;63%;73%;8
Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;89;76;E;11;75%;83%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;92;76;E;10;70%;83%;8
Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;5;60%;37%;8
Ingleside;Heavy thunderstorms;89;78;ESE;12;80%;86%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;ESE;5;56%;17%;7
Jasper;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;SE;5;64%;37%;8
Junction;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;5;52%;18%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;E;8;51%;51%;5
Kerrville;Partly sunny;93;70;ESE;6;58%;48%;7
Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;6;47%;13%;8
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SE;6;50%;13%;8
Kingsville Nas;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;NE;10;73%;82%;5
La Grange;A shower or t-storm;97;74;SE;7;61%;65%;7
Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;SE;5;52%;17%;8
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;6;53%;12%;7
Laredo;Sun and some clouds;95;76;ESE;7;54%;44%;7
Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SE;5;49%;13%;8
Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;ESE;6;59%;19%;7
Lubbock;Partly sunny;88;66;SSE;9;50%;14%;7
Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;SSE;7;58%;33%;8
Mcallen;A heavy thunderstorm;88;77;ESE;9;73%;68%;3
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;7;50%;10%;8
Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SE;7;50%;12%;7
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;6;54%;13%;7
Midland;Partly sunny;91;67;SE;10;45%;12%;8
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;91;67;SE;10;45%;12%;8
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SE;5;50%;11%;7
Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;ESE;5;61%;18%;7
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;7;50%;12%;7
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;ESE;5;55%;16%;7
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;ESE;6;62%;17%;8
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;7;54%;48%;7
Odessa;Partly sunny;91;68;SSE;9;49%;12%;8
Orange;Showers and t-storms;92;75;E;6;67%;71%;8
Palacios;Showers and t-storms;89;77;E;13;75%;87%;3
Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;ESE;6;59%;16%;8
Pampa;Warm with sunshine;90;68;S;12;41%;15%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partial sunshine;91;68;S;15;36%;15%;7
Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SE;6;54%;14%;7
Pecos;Sun and some clouds;93;68;SE;8;45%;15%;8
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;S;12;43%;15%;7
Plainview;Partly sunny;86;63;S;9;55%;14%;7
Pleasanton;Clouds and sun, hot;95;73;SE;7;57%;66%;5
Port Aransas;Heavy thunderstorms;87;80;E;13;77%;90%;4
Port Isabel;Heavy thunderstorms;87;77;ESE;8;81%;86%;3
Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;90;77;E;10;74%;84%;3
Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun, hot;95;72;ESE;8;53%;55%;7
Robstown;Heavy thunderstorms;87;75;ENE;9;76%;84%;4
Rockport;Heavy thunderstorms;89;78;ENE;11;78%;88%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;68;SE;6;56%;25%;8
San Angelo;Sunshine and warm;95;69;SE;6;45%;14%;8
San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;ESE;7;55%;51%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;97;76;E;8;49%;51%;5
San Marcos;Clouds and sun, hot;96;73;SE;8;52%;37%;7
Seminole;Partly sunny;88;64;SSE;8;48%;14%;8
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;SE;6;54%;12%;7
Snyder;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSE;7;52%;13%;8
Sonora;Mostly sunny;91;67;SSE;6;53%;20%;8
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;SE;5;47%;12%;8
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;ESE;6;54%;16%;7
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;SE;7;46%;13%;8
Temple;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;SE;7;53%;10%;8
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;6;58%;13%;7
Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;6;56%;19%;7
Uvalde;Partly sunny;95;72;ESE;6;55%;36%;7
Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SE;8;43%;14%;7
Victoria;Showers and t-storms;92;75;E;10;73%;91%;7
Waco;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;7;49%;9%;8
Weslaco;Heavy thunderstorms;89;75;NNE;7;76%;77%;3
Wharton;Showers and t-storms;91;74;E;8;76%;84%;5
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;SE;6;51%;13%;7
Wink;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;12;40%;14%;8
Zapata;A thunderstorm;94;74;E;5;62%;66%;5
