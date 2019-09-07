TX Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny, breezy, hot;97;72;SSE;14;40%;7%;8

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;97;70;S;14;39%;7%;8

Alice;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;12;65%;33%;9

Alpine;Partly sunny;87;64;SSE;8;58%;44%;9

Amarillo;Clouds and sun;92;66;S;13;42%;62%;7

Angleton;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;S;8;65%;11%;9

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;9;44%;6%;8

Austin;Mostly sunny;100;73;S;8;50%;9%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;S;11;57%;9%;9

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;7;67%;9%;9

Beaumont;Hot with sunshine;96;75;SSW;5;62%;19%;9

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;10;62%;34%;9

Borger;Mostly cloudy, warm;94;71;S;11;39%;44%;6

Bowie;Sunny and hot;96;67;S;9;46%;7%;8

Breckenridge;Hot with sunshine;98;73;S;10;40%;7%;8

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;6;54%;8%;9

Bridgeport;Sunshine and hot;97;67;S;9;43%;7%;8

Brownsville;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;11;71%;48%;9

Brownwood;Sunshine and hot;96;68;S;10;50%;6%;8

Burnet;Sunshine and hot;96;72;SSE;8;54%;11%;9

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SSE;12;38%;27%;8

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SE;9;59%;20%;9

Childress;Sunny and hot;95;70;S;12;45%;34%;8

Cleburne;Hot with sunshine;99;71;SSE;10;51%;6%;8

College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;S;9;55%;8%;9

Comanche;Sunshine and hot;97;70;S;11;46%;6%;8

Conroe;Sunshine and hot;99;71;S;6;53%;13%;9

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;12;70%;35%;9

Corsicana;Hot with sunshine;100;73;SSE;9;48%;5%;8

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;11;54%;17%;9

Dalhart;Partly sunny;92;63;S;15;45%;44%;6

Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;10;40%;6%;8

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;S;11;42%;6%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;11;42%;6%;8

Decatur;Sunshine and hot;97;71;S;8;41%;7%;8

Del Rio;Lots of sun, breezy;98;76;SSE;14;57%;28%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;14;61%;28%;9

Denton;Sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;11;46%;6%;8

Dryden;Brilliant sunshine;96;71;SE;11;53%;15%;9

Dumas;Partly sunny;91;66;S;14;43%;44%;8

Edinburg;A strong t-storm;95;78;SE;10;64%;44%;10

El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;94;71;SW;7;41%;63%;8

Ellington;Mostly sunny and hot;94;77;S;7;58%;12%;9

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;95;76;SE;8;62%;45%;9

Fort Hood;Sunny and hot;97;71;S;11;52%;6%;9

Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;10;43%;6%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and hot;98;74;S;12;42%;6%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Hot with sunshine;98;73;S;12;40%;6%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;100;70;S;10;43%;6%;8

Fredericksburg;Sunshine;93;70;SSE;8;55%;15%;9

Gainesville;Hot with sunshine;97;70;SSE;10;49%;6%;8

Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;80;S;8;66%;13%;9

Gatesville;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;9;50%;5%;8

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;9;54%;7%;9

Giddings;Sunshine and hot;100;74;S;7;51%;9%;9

Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;5;51%;10%;8

Graham;Hot with sunshine;98;68;SSE;8;42%;7%;8

Granbury;Hot with sunshine;99;72;SSE;9;44%;7%;8

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;44%;6%;8

Greenville;Sunshine and hot;100;71;SSE;7;41%;6%;8

Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;SSE;14;51%;78%;9

Hamilton;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;10;49%;6%;8

Harlingen;A t-storm around;94;76;SSE;13;69%;47%;10

Hearne;Hot with sunshine;100;71;SSE;7;54%;9%;9

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;9;63%;28%;9

Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;S;5;51%;15%;8

Hereford;Clouds and sun, warm;92;66;S;12;44%;66%;7

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;10;45%;6%;8

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;11;58%;30%;9

Houston;Mostly sunny;98;76;S;6;55%;11%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;S;8;58%;11%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;4;54%;11%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;5;64%;11%;9

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;6;61%;11%;9

Houston Hooks;Sunshine and hot;97;71;S;5;57%;10%;9

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;8;64%;10%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;7;55%;11%;9

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;6;52%;12%;9

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;12;70%;55%;9

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;6;49%;13%;8

Jasper;Hot with sunshine;97;72;S;4;56%;23%;9

Junction;Brilliant sunshine;96;70;SSE;11;53%;13%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;10;57%;17%;9

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;62%;17%;9

Killeen;Sunny and hot;97;71;S;11;52%;6%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;98;73;S;11;55%;6%;9

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, humid;94;76;SSE;12;67%;34%;9

La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;6;57%;8%;9

Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;8;58%;10%;9

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;8;45%;6%;8

Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;11;56%;13%;9

Llano;Hot with sunshine;99;71;SSE;7;50%;12%;9

Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;S;6;49%;13%;8

Lubbock;Sunshine and warm;93;69;S;12;43%;66%;8

Lufkin;Sunny and hot;98;69;SSW;5;56%;17%;8

Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;95;79;SE;13;62%;30%;10

Mcgregor;Sunshine and hot;99;71;S;12;52%;6%;8

Mckinney;Sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;11;42%;6%;8

Mesquite;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;8;45%;6%;8

Midland;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;13;48%;35%;9

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;13;48%;35%;9

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;S;9;47%;6%;8

Mineola;Hot with sunshine;99;71;SSE;6;49%;8%;8

Mineral Wells;Sunny and hot;97;68;S;11;45%;6%;8

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;SSE;6;46%;9%;8

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;99;68;S;5;54%;20%;8

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;9;56%;15%;9

Odessa;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;13;47%;36%;9

Orange;Sunshine and warm;96;74;SSW;4;60%;21%;9

Palacios;Partly sunny;92;79;S;10;62%;28%;9

Palestine;Sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;6;52%;9%;8

Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;SSE;13;37%;35%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;94;66;SW;12;40%;33%;8

Paris;Sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;8;44%;6%;8

Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;SE;7;47%;42%;9

Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;S;10;40%;25%;6

Plainview;Mostly sunny;90;66;S;11;47%;70%;8

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;8;58%;16%;9

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SSE;10;74%;29%;9

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;90;81;SSE;11;72%;48%;10

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;94;79;SSE;9;60%;28%;9

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;10;61%;15%;9

Robstown;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;11;68%;34%;9

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;90;80;SSE;10;71%;28%;9

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;12;63%;15%;9

San Angelo;Sunny, breezy, hot;97;69;SSE;14;46%;6%;9

San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;9;59%;17%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;10;54%;16%;9

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;10;54%;12%;9

Seminole;Partly sunny;91;68;SSE;9;48%;64%;9

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and hot;97;72;S;9;45%;6%;8

Snyder;Sunny and hot;94;71;S;11;47%;26%;8

Sonora;Brilliant sunshine;93;71;SSE;13;56%;7%;9

Stephenville;Sunny and hot;97;67;S;10;45%;7%;8

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;7;43%;6%;8

Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;95;72;S;12;42%;14%;8

Temple;Sunny and hot;98;69;S;13;55%;6%;9

Terrell;Hot with sunshine;100;72;SSE;8;48%;6%;8

Tyler;Mostly sunny;101;72;SSE;7;47%;10%;8

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;9;61%;24%;9

Vernon;Sunny and hot;99;75;S;11;36%;13%;8

Victoria;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;10;61%;28%;9

Waco;Sunny and hot;99;71;S;12;49%;6%;8

Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SE;10;64%;47%;10

Wharton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;6;65%;10%;9

Wichita Falls;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;11;43%;8%;8

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SE;12;43%;39%;9

Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;8;61%;14%;10

