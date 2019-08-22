TX Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;E;9;48%;60%;10

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;E;9;43%;60%;10

Alice;A t-storm in spots;99;73;SE;9;58%;64%;11

Alpine;Sun and some clouds;90;68;SSW;6;48%;66%;11

Amarillo;A t-storm in spots;94;67;SSE;11;49%;73%;10

Angleton;Thunderstorms;87;75;SE;8;82%;79%;6

Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;7;52%;31%;10

Austin;Warm with some sun;99;77;SSE;3;53%;19%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;6;62%;19%;10

Bay;Thunderstorms;90;77;SE;6;84%;79%;7

Beaumont;Thunderstorms;86;76;SSE;6;84%;81%;5

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;7;63%;64%;11

Borger;A shower or t-storm;95;71;SSE;9;49%;80%;9

Bowie;A t-storm in spots;91;69;ESE;5;68%;56%;10

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;8;46%;36%;10

Brenham;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;6;63%;51%;9

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;94;70;ESE;6;58%;55%;10

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;96;80;SE;11;66%;49%;8

Brownwood;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;7;51%;33%;10

Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;6;54%;23%;10

Canadian;Some sun, a t-storm;93;70;SSE;9;62%;80%;9

Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;6;57%;36%;11

Childress;A t-storm in spots;94;68;SSE;7;63%;73%;9

Cleburne;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;7;56%;27%;10

College Station;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;7;64%;50%;9

Comanche;Partly sunny;99;74;SSE;7;50%;29%;10

Conroe;A heavy thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;6;69%;66%;9

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;10;66%;51%;11

Corsicana;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;57%;25%;10

Cotulla;Warm with some sun;103;77;ESE;7;50%;31%;11

Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;94;60;S;11;47%;57%;9

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;E;7;53%;32%;10

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;ESE;8;54%;30%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;E;8;55%;33%;10

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;6;52%;55%;10

Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SE;9;55%;41%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;ESE;10;58%;39%;11

Denton;A t-storm in spots;97;76;SE;7;55%;55%;10

Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSW;8;54%;66%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny;93;66;SSE;11;47%;66%;9

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;101;79;SE;9;55%;46%;11

El Paso;A t-storm around;97;74;S;6;37%;64%;10

Ellington;A heavy thunderstorm;88;76;SSE;6;74%;73%;5

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SE;8;54%;47%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;15%;10

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;7;49%;31%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;E;9;54%;35%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ESE;8;49%;31%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;ESE;6;52%;28%;10

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;6;54%;36%;10

Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;7;62%;55%;9

Galveston;Thunderstorms;88;78;SE;11;81%;74%;5

Gatesville;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;6;54%;18%;10

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;6;56%;16%;10

Giddings;A t-storm around;96;76;SSE;6;58%;48%;9

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;94;74;S;5;66%;35%;10

Graham;A t-storm in spots;97;74;ESE;6;49%;54%;10

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;7;47%;28%;10

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;7;52%;30%;10

Greenville;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;6;49%;34%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;90;65;SSW;14;42%;60%;11

Hamilton;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;53%;24%;10

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;97;76;SE;14;61%;48%;10

Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;6;61%;31%;10

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SE;7;52%;64%;11

Henderson;A t-storm around;94;74;S;5;65%;54%;9

Hereford;A t-storm in spots;95;68;SSE;9;46%;73%;10

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;7;51%;23%;10

Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SE;7;56%;36%;11

Houston;A heavy thunderstorm;90;77;SSE;6;74%;73%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;SE;8;72%;73%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A heavy thunderstorm;91;76;SE;3;68%;73%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A heavy thunderstorm;88;72;ESE;4;82%;73%;5

Houston Clover;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;SE;5;77%;73%;5

Houston Hooks;A heavy thunderstorm;89;75;SE;5;73%;73%;7

Houston Hull;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;SE;7;80%;73%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A heavy thunderstorm;90;75;SE;7;70%;73%;5

Huntsville;A t-storm around;93;76;SSE;5;66%;53%;9

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;9;68%;53%;11

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;5;63%;51%;10

Jasper;A heavy thunderstorm;89;72;SSE;5;77%;73%;6

Junction;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;5;53%;43%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Warm with some sun;98;77;SE;6;56%;30%;11

Kerrville;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;58%;39%;11

Killeen;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;15%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;7;59%;15%;10

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;97;75;SE;11;61%;48%;11

La Grange;A t-storm around;97;77;SSE;6;64%;49%;9

Lago Vista;Partial sunshine;95;75;SSE;5;60%;21%;10

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;6;55%;30%;10

Laredo;Clouds and sun, hot;104;81;SE;7;47%;27%;9

Llano;Warm with some sun;100;75;SSE;6;50%;30%;10

Longview;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;63%;35%;10

Lubbock;A t-storm in spots;95;71;SSE;10;47%;73%;10

Lufkin;A t-storm around;91;73;SSE;6;72%;55%;9

Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;102;79;SE;11;55%;46%;11

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;7;57%;15%;10

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;7;60%;55%;10

Mesquite;More sun than clouds;97;76;SSE;7;54%;32%;10

Midland;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;11;46%;58%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;11;46%;58%;10

Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;ESE;6;57%;27%;10

Mineola;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;5;63%;30%;10

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;97;72;ESE;8;52%;32%;10

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;5;62%;40%;9

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;94;73;SSE;6;67%;55%;8

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;6;57%;24%;10

Odessa;Partly sunny;95;73;S;9;46%;58%;10

Orange;Thunderstorms;85;75;SE;5;84%;80%;5

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;9;69%;64%;8

Palestine;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;6;61%;30%;10

Pampa;Some sun, a t-storm;93;68;SSE;11;55%;80%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A shower or t-storm;94;67;S;9;49%;80%;9

Paris;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;7;58%;55%;9

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;5;42%;62%;10

Perryton;Some sun, a t-storm;90;67;SSE;10;62%;82%;9

Plainview;A t-storm in spots;92;67;SSE;9;54%;74%;10

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;6;56%;26%;11

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;9;76%;55%;10

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SE;11;72%;50%;10

Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;8;68%;64%;10

Randolph AFB;Some sun, seasonable;97;76;SE;6;60%;24%;10

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;96;75;SE;9;62%;49%;11

Rockport;Clouds and sun;91;81;SE;9;72%;44%;11

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;7;58%;42%;11

San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;7;48%;64%;10

San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;6;56%;30%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;6;47%;27%;10

San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;6;55%;22%;10

Seminole;Partly sunny;94;68;SSE;7;46%;66%;10

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;7;64%;55%;9

Snyder;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;8;48%;58%;10

Sonora;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;7;54%;65%;10

Stephenville;Partly sunny;97;74;ESE;6;51%;27%;10

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;6;52%;34%;10

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;96;74;S;9;45%;59%;10

Temple;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;9;60%;13%;10

Terrell;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;56%;30%;10

Tyler;Partly sunny;96;75;S;7;59%;31%;10

Uvalde;Partly sunny;99;74;SE;6;58%;37%;11

Vernon;A t-storm in spots;97;75;ESE;8;48%;73%;9

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;8;70%;64%;11

Waco;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;9;54%;17%;10

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;99;80;SE;10;55%;46%;11

Wharton;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;SE;6;77%;73%;6

Wichita Falls;Some sun, a t-storm;93;71;E;8;63%;80%;8

Wink;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;10;40%;58%;10

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;103;80;SE;6;53%;64%;11

