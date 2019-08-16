TX Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;104;80;ESE;14;40%;10%;10

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;104;79;ESE;14;34%;9%;10

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;13;54%;12%;11

Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;SSE;6;34%;27%;12

Amarillo;Partly sunny;101;70;SSE;7;30%;4%;10

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSE;9;73%;44%;10

Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;9;54%;8%;10

Austin;Warm with sunshine;103;80;SSE;6;48%;5%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;9;58%;5%;11

Bay;A t-storm in spots;95;81;SSE;9;70%;44%;9

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;92;79;S;6;72%;46%;7

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;10;55%;11%;11

Borger;Partly sunny and hot;103;73;S;6;31%;5%;10

Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;98;77;SSE;10;57%;20%;10

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;104;80;SE;10;41%;17%;10

Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;S;7;57%;11%;11

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;99;77;SSE;9;51%;19%;10

Brownsville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;81;SSE;14;61%;9%;11

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;SSE;9;44%;6%;11

Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;SSE;7;49%;6%;11

Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;S;8;39%;5%;10

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;6;52%;6%;11

Childress;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;11;39%;27%;10

Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;9;56%;5%;10

College Station;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;10;61%;11%;11

Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;SSE;9;45%;8%;11

Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;S;6;67%;44%;11

Corpus Christi;Sunshine and warm;98;80;SSE;15;62%;10%;11

Corsicana;Sunshine and warm;98;79;SSE;9;57%;6%;10

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;107;80;ESE;8;44%;7%;11

Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;101;62;SE;9;35%;6%;10

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;101;80;SSE;10;52%;9%;10

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;11;55%;8%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;12;54%;11%;10

Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;9;49%;19%;10

Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;106;81;SE;12;45%;7%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;105;79;SE;12;48%;6%;11

Denton;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;SSE;10;55%;15%;10

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;8;42%;7%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;100;65;S;7;36%;5%;10

Edinburg;Sunny and very warm;103;82;SSE;12;50%;9%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;W;7;27%;0%;11

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;93;80;S;8;67%;45%;11

Falfurrias;Warm with sunshine;104;78;SE;9;46%;11%;11

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;9;53%;6%;11

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;10;50%;11%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;12;53%;13%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;103;79;SSE;12;47%;10%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;10;52%;7%;10

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;8;50%;5%;11

Gainesville;Partly sunny;97;78;E;10;60%;21%;10

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;92;86;S;14;73%;47%;11

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;8;50%;6%;11

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;8;51%;5%;11

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;7;51%;28%;11

Gilmer;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;6;66%;6%;9

Graham;Partly sunny, warm;103;79;SE;8;44%;21%;10

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;102;80;SSE;9;45%;8%;10

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;9;52%;8%;10

Greenville;Partly sunny, warm;100;80;SSE;8;51%;8%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine and breezy;94;71;W;17;31%;0%;11

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;9;49%;7%;11

Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;80;SE;17;55%;8%;11

Hearne;Warm with sunshine;99;77;SSE;7;56%;11%;11

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;8;45%;6%;11

Henderson;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;6;62%;8%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;SSW;8;27%;4%;10

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;9;51%;6%;10

Hondo;Hot with some sun;103;76;SE;9;52%;6%;11

Houston;A t-storm in spots;95;79;S;6;69%;46%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;94;80;SSE;9;64%;44%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;96;81;SSE;5;65%;47%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SSE;6;74%;44%;11

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SSE;7;70%;46%;10

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SSE;6;70%;44%;11

Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SSE;9;72%;43%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SSE;8;65%;45%;10

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;96;79;SSE;6;62%;28%;11

Ingleside;Sunshine and breezy;95;81;SSE;15;65%;30%;11

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;6;61%;7%;10

Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;5;74%;61%;7

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;8;45%;6%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;8;53%;6%;11

Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;8;52%;5%;11

Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;9;53%;6%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;9;55%;6%;11

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;SE;15;57%;11%;11

La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;6;55%;11%;11

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSE;7;56%;5%;11

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;8;55%;7%;10

Laredo;Periods of sun, hot;108;80;SE;8;43%;7%;11

Llano;Sunny and very warm;104;77;SSE;7;43%;6%;11

Longview;Lots of sun, warm;97;78;SSE;7;61%;8%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;102;76;S;11;28%;26%;10

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;7;73%;29%;10

Mcallen;Sunlit, breezy, hot;103;82;SE;16;50%;9%;11

Mcgregor;Sunshine and warm;101;76;SSE;10;55%;6%;10

Mckinney;Partly sunny, humid;98;79;SSE;11;60%;11%;10

Mesquite;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;8;55%;8%;10

Midland;Mostly sunny;104;80;S;12;32%;5%;11

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;104;80;S;12;32%;5%;11

Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;9;57%;6%;10

Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;SSE;7;64%;6%;10

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;SSE;12;47%;10%;10

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;7;60%;6%;10

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;7;66%;27%;9

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;8;51%;6%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;10;29%;5%;11

Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;5;78%;59%;6

Palacios;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;83;SSE;14;62%;30%;11

Palestine;Mostly sunny;96;78;SSE;6;58%;6%;10

Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;101;71;SSE;8;32%;4%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;71;SSE;6;32%;5%;8

Paris;Partly sunny;97;77;SSE;9;59%;6%;10

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;S;6;29%;6%;11

Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;S;6;40%;4%;10

Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;SSW;9;29%;4%;10

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;6;50%;6%;11

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;92;84;SSE;12;71%;44%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;93;83;SSE;14;66%;28%;10

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;82;SSE;10;58%;11%;11

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;8;55%;6%;11

Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;13;58%;11%;11

Rockport;Sunny and humid;93;84;SSE;11;67%;29%;11

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;10;50%;5%;11

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;106;78;SSE;12;39%;6%;11

San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;7;51%;6%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;104;78;SE;7;44%;6%;11

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;SSE;8;51%;5%;11

Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSW;7;27%;4%;11

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;99;80;SSE;12;60%;16%;10

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;11;37%;5%;10

Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;11;46%;6%;11

Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;9;47%;9%;10

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;8;53%;6%;10

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;S;12;36%;7%;11

Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;11;58%;5%;11

Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;9;57%;8%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;8;59%;6%;10

Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;6;52%;6%;11

Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;106;81;SSE;13;31%;28%;10

Victoria;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;10;61%;11%;11

Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;11;53%;6%;10

Weslaco;Breezy with sunshine;101;81;SSE;14;49%;8%;11

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;96;77;SSE;8;68%;43%;10

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;101;80;SE;14;50%;37%;10

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SSE;9;26%;5%;11

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;SE;7;49%;8%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather