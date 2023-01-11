TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. West winds

20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Very windy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very

windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

