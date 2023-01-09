TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

794 FPUS54 KEPZ 090943

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

TXZ418-092315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ419-092315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ420-092315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ423-092315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ421-092315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ422-092315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ424-092315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

243 AM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

