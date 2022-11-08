TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

399 FPUS54 KEPZ 082138

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ418-091130-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ419-091130-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ420-091130-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ423-091130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ421-091130-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ422-091130-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ424-091130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

238 PM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

