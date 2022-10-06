TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ 318 FPUS54 KEPZ 060919 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 TXZ418-062215- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ419-062215- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ420-062215- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ423-062215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ421-062215- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ422-062215- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ424-062215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$