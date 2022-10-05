TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

TXZ418-052215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ419-052215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ420-052215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ423-052215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ421-052215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ422-052215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ424-052215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

315 AM MDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

