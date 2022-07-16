TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

330 AM MDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

