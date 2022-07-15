TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

416 AM MDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

