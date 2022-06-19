TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

543 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

