TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

_____

383 FPUS54 KEPZ 250912

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

TXZ418-252215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-252215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-252215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-252215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ421-252215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-252215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-252215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

312 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather