TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

718 FPUS54 KEPZ 211050

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

TXZ418-220030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-220030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-220030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-220030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-220030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ422-220030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-220030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

350 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

