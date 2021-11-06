TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

_____

483 FPUS54 KEPZ 060908

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

TXZ418-062215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ419-062215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-062215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-062215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-062215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-062215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-062215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

308 AM MDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather