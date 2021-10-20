TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

584 FPUS54 KEPZ 200937

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

TXZ418-202330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ419-202330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ420-202330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-202330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ421-202330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ422-202330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-202330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

337 AM MDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

Dennhardt

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather