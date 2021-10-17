TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

610 FPUS54 KEPZ 172113

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ418-181130-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ419-181130-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ420-181130-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-181130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ421-181130-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ422-181130-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-181130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

313 PM MDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather