TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021 _____ 178 FPUS54 KEPZ 010910 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 TXZ418-012315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. $$ TXZ419-012315- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ420-012315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ423-012315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. $$ TXZ421-012315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ422-012315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ424-012315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. $$