TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021

_____

138 FPUS54 KEPZ 090856

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

TXZ418-092215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ419-092215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-092215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-092215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-092215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ422-092215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ424-092215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

256 AM MDT Fri Jul 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather