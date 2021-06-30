TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

589 FPUS54 KEPZ 300924

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

TXZ418-302215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 65 to

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ419-302215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 65 to

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-302215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 90 to

95. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ421-302215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-302215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ424-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

324 AM MDT Wed Jun 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 90 to

95. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

