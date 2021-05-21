TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 60. East winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 60. East winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

413 AM MDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

