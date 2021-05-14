TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021 _____ 765 FPUS54 KEPZ 140942 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 TXZ418-142230- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ419-142230- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. $$ TXZ420-142230- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ423-142230- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ421-142230- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. $$ TXZ422-142230- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ424-142230- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather