TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

_____

073 FPUS54 KEPZ 010958

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

TXZ418-012315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-012315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-012315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ423-012315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-012315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ422-012315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-012315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

358 AM MDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather