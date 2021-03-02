TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021

773 FPUS54 KEPZ 021126

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

TXZ418-021230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ419-021230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ420-021230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ423-021230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ421-021230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-021230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-021230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

426 AM MST Tue Mar 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

