TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

TXZ418-131200-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ419-131200-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ420-131200-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ423-131200-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 30 to 35. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ421-131200-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 30 to 35. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ422-131200-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ424-131200-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

231 PM MST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

