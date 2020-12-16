TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

230 AM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

