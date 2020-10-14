TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

_____

232 FPUS54 KEPZ 141114

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

TXZ418-142345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-142345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-142345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ423-142345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-142345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ422-142345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ424-142345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

514 AM MDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather