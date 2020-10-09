TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

467 FPUS54 KEPZ 090941

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

TXZ418-092215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ419-092215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-092215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ423-092215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-092215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-092215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ424-092215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

341 AM MDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather