TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

TXZ418-290030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ419-290030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ420-290030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ423-290030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ421-290030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-290030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-290030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

321 AM MDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

