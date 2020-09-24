TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

_____

010 FPUS54 KEPZ 240925

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

TXZ418-242215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ419-242215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ420-242215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-242215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ421-242215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-242215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ424-242215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

325 AM MDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

