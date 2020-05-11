TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

_____

108 FPUS54 KEPZ 110859

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

TXZ418-112345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

and dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ419-112345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

and dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-112345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and dry thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

dry thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-112345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

dry thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-112345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and dry

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and dry

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

dry thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ422-112345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers

and dry thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

dry thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-112345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

259 AM MDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers

and dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

dry thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather