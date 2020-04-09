TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

214 FPUS54 KEPZ 091012

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

TXZ418-092315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ419-092315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-092315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ423-092315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ421-092315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ422-092315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ424-092315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

412 AM MDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

