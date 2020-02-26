TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

339 FPUS54 KEPZ 261136

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

TXZ418-262315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around

60.

TXZ419-262315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around

60.

TXZ420-262315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ423-262315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around

60.

TXZ421-262315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs 55 to

60.

TXZ422-262315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs 55 to

60.

TXZ424-262315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

436 AM MST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

