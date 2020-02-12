TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

862 FPUS54 KEPZ 121016

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

316 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

TXZ418-419-122315-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

316 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-424-122315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

316 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ420-122315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

316 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ422-122315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

316 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ421-122315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

316 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NMZ407-411-122315-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

316 AM MST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

