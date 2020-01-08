TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

338 FPUS54 KEPZ 081029

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

329 AM MST Wed Jan 8 2020

TXZ418-419-082315-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

329 AM MST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy,

cooler. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ423-424-082315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

329 AM MST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ420-422-082315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

329 AM MST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain. Windy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-082315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

329 AM MST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

NMZ407-411-082315-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

329 AM MST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

Hefner

_____

